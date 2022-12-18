UNL journalism class explores World-Herald's past coverage of race

Students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class earlier this year examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past reporting on race-related news events and found shortcomings in coverage of Black people and other people of color.

The class identified varying degrees of problems, from sensationalistic headlines in 1891 that promoted the lynching of a Black man to news articles that, in the view of the students and other observers, lacked enough interviews with people of color, needed more context or focused too much on the views of public officials.

But one of the class’s professors also noted an improvement in recent decades in the way the Omaha World-Herald has handled race coverage.

“The pattern that we found for much of the history of the paper was that it reflected the sentiments of the White, non-ethnic majority,” said Joseph Weber, a UNL journalism professor who co-taught the class with Assistant Professor Shoun Hill. “Basically, things were looked at from the point of view of the threats that these other groups posed to the Anglo majority, with some notable exceptions.”

The class was held in the spring semester and had been created at the suggestion of World-Herald news managers in the tumultuous aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The goal was to gain an honest assessment of The World-Herald’s history of covering race and thus identify growth opportunities.

“I appreciate these students’ efforts to examine our work over the years and point out what we could have done better,” said Paul Goodsell, The World-Herald’s current editor-in-chief. “While most of this coverage took place long ago, the class has identified some issues that are relevant to our reporting efforts today.”

Specifically, Goodsell said, it’s important for World-Herald reporters to seek out the views of community members, particularly people of color and others whose perspectives are not always represented by those in authority.

“Our reporters often make a point of doing so, because they know it results in better stories,” he said. “But it can take extra effort to reach out and get those perspectives. These student reports are a reminder of why it’s important.”

The class’s review did not examine the bulk of The World-Herald’s day-to-day coverage, either currently or through the years.

Instead, students worked in teams to review World-Herald news articles and editorials about high-profile news events and issues over the past 130 years that involved race. They also spoke to academics, journalists, historians and outside observers, as well as people who had participated in those events.

Even when those experts and other observers concluded that World-Herald’s coverage of an event was fair and accurate, they usually identified some shortcoming that they felt could be improved.

The result was 18 student papers. Shorter versions of several of them are published in today’s World-Herald. Full versions and the others are available on Omaha.com.

Weber said the class found that The World-Herald in the past 10 to 20 years has “demonstrated a lot more sensitivity in racial matters than it did in the early periods.”

“But for much of the history, the paper reflected the sentiments of the White, non-ethnic majority, and that’s most of its readership and frankly, most if not all of its staff,” Weber said.

The students looked at the racial diversity in The World-Herald’s newsroom staff and management through the years, noting the relatively low number of reporters, photographers and editors from racial minority groups.

A journalism expert put it this way after reviewing coverage of George Wallace’s speech in 1968 and subsequent demonstrations. “They reported on Black people almost as though they were aliens. Not your readers. Not your community. A separate group,” Richard Dunham, co-director of Global Business Journalism at Tsinghua University in Beijing and past president of the National Press Club, is quoted as saying.

Odelia Amenyah, an African-American student who grew up in Omaha, was one of the 21 students who took the elective class. She said it was “gut-wrenching” to learn the history of Vivian Strong, Ed Poindexter and David Rice.

Strong was a Black teenager killed by Omaha police in 1969. Poindexter and Rice, who later changed his name to Mondo we Langa, were convicted of killing Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard in a booby-trapped bombing in 1970. They always have maintained their innocence. Questions have been raised nationally about the fairness of the investigation and convictions, but they have stood. Rice died in prison. Poindexter remains behind bars.

“I took it really personally because I have a Black father, Black brothers, uncles, cousins,” Amenyah said.

The World-Herald coverage “was very heavy on interviewing different law enforcement officials and the Mayor’s Office and the DA’s office, which is fine,” Amenyah said. But the stories that the students read didn’t focus on people from the community.

Her biggest takeaway: Journalists need to find and interview varied sources.

“Especially when writing about minorities, making sure that everyone’s perspective is highlighted and showcased because it matters, more than people think,” she said. “It affects communities. It affects families.”

Among the other coverage reviewed: the U.S. Army’s 1890 massacre of Native Americans at Wounded Knee, the 1950s Omaha bus boycott over employment discrimination against Black people, and a 1969 sit-in demonstration by Black students at UNO.

The students’ review also included two series of articles in the early 2000s: One explored the criminal history of the extended family of Nikko Jenkins, who murdered four Omahans over a 10-day stretch in 2013. The other examined the relatively high rates of poverty among Black people in Omaha.

Some of the students’ papers credited the newspaper for accurate, factual reporting, yet also concluded that The World-Herald failed to explore fully some of the issues behind the news events that were being covered.

Even though some of the events studied by the class took place long ago, newspapers still need to reckon with their past coverage, said Kathy Roberts Forde, an American journalism historian at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“It’s really, really important that legacy news outlets that have these long histories that they grapple with this history, and (that) they look at the role their newspapers played, either in serving the public good and the public’s interests of their community or not,” Forde said.