Data collected by 50-some University of Nebraska-Lincoln undergraduate students at a western Nebraska pond over a dozen years suggests there could be trouble for turtles if drought becomes more common, as predicted for the Great Plains with climate change.

Two recently published studies based on the data indicate that drought can lower the survival odds, slow the growth and shift the ratio of female-to-male painted turtles in the pond. The changes occurred even though water levels in the spring-fed pond near Keystone, Nebraska, remained relatively steady during a study period that included two droughts.

Previously, drought impacts on pond turtles had been reported only in ponds that dried up completely, said Larkin Powell, a professor in UNL's School of Natural Resources, who oversaw the studies.

While painted turtles are relatively common in the eastern United States and the northern Midwest and Great Plains, they have characteristics similar to other turtles that are less populous, he said. That includes Blanding's turtle, also found in Nebraska. Some 75% of turtle species worldwide have a conservation status of threatened or worse.

"These things could really impact small populations if all these factors took place with them," Powell said.

Like many other reptile species, the sex of painted turtles depends on the average temperature of air or soil when eggs are incubated. Eggs incubated at lower temperatures tend to produce male painted turtles. Those incubated at higher temperatures tend to yield females. With drought generally associated with higher temperatures, increased drought conditions could shift the balance between male and female turtles.

In one study, Ellen Dolph and Charrissa Neil, now UNL alumnae, found that males made up 60% to 85% of painted turtle samples in the absence of drought. But females made up nearly 60% of the sample in years when temperature, groundwater conditions and other variables indicated the greatest influence of drought. The researchers collected data from 2005 to 2016.

To assess those impacts, the researchers looked back at the climate conditions that were occurring when the turtles they trapped were hatchlings. Previously, Powell said, many of studies examining the effect of temperature on sex determination have been done in laboratories.

In their study, Dolph and Neil also calculated changes in the lengths of turtles' shells. Their calculations indicated that the turtles, particularly the females, grew more slowly in years of drought.

Female painted turtles grow faster than males, Powell said. One reason is that females can't reproduce until they have enough space inside their shells to accommodate their eggs.

In the other study, Powell and alumna Allyson Beard demonstrated that drought can lower the likelihood of survival in a pond, by approximately 7% in female painted turtles and 10% in males.

Powell said the team didn't identify exactly what drought-related factors might be causing the reduced survival rates. But the fact that growth also slowed during drought times suggests a nutritional shortage, possibly pointing to increased competition for less abundant food sources, particularly aquatic insects, in drier years.

The "origin story" of the research itself dates to 2005, when Powell was first tasked with leading an undergraduate course on wildlife management techniques at the university's field site, the Cedar Point Biological Station near Ogallala.

One of those techniques involves catching and marking specimens of a selected population on successive days and using mathematical formulas to estimate its overall size.

An ecologist who has specialized in birds, Powell typically would catch birds in nets. But catching enough birds for a valid study would require a lot of nets and more time than was available during a weeklong class.

He had played with trapping turtles for some undergraduate research in Lincoln, so he found a pond near the field station with a large turtle population. Unlike deer, turtles are easy to catch. Unlike carnivores, they don't need to be anesthetized for handling.

"You hold 'em in your hand with a glove on, and everybody's happy," he said of turtles.

Even after he was no longer teaching the class, Powell returned summer after summer with students, many of whom hadn't previously participated in summer research programs. The researchers marked the turtles so they could identify them by drilling small holes in the perimeter scutes along the edges of their shells, which he likened to drilling through a long fingernail. Later, they injected tracking tags like those used to identify dogs and cats.

"We kept doing it," he said, "and finally all of a sudden we realized we had an important data set."

That point came about 10 years into the effort. Powell said he thought it might be fun to look at what might be causing variations in the population size. They realized the study period included two drought periods.

Dolph, Neil and Beard needed to write theses before graduating from the university honors program. They "took the analytical bull by the horns," he said, and applied the data they and other students had collected.

"I've just enjoyed the heck out of being able to be out in the field with all these students over the years," Powell said. "When I think of all the faces that have been a part of this research over the years, that's fun for me as a professor."

He said he also hopes the team's findings might guide conservation plans, possibly by indicating when it makes sense to adjust pond conditions to sustain painted turtles in drier years. The research also might inform models used to guide conservationists working with species of concern in their planning processes.

"All these things could potentially compound," he said, "is the prediction we're making."

