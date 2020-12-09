UNL to make COVID testing mandatory for most students, staff in spring semester

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced a series of new measures, including mandatory testing, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

The new measures will go into effect in January, ahead of the spring semester, said Chancellor Ronnie Green in a note sent Wednesday to students, faculty and staff.

Saliva-based diagnostic testing will be provided on campus in the spring, thanks to support from UNL's Veterinary Diagnostic Center. With that form of testing, test results are expected to be available in 24 hours.

Setting up the testing site is a major undertaking, Green said, and will require staffing help. They're asking members of the campus community to help staff the testing sites and diagnostic center and conduct contact tracing. The temporary assignments will last from one to four months, depending on the role and the individual's availability. Those interested can visit covid19.unl.edu/test-positions to apply.

Also in the spring semester, any UNL student living in Lancaster County will be required to be tested every two weeks. Students living outside of Lancaster County who come to campus in the semester also are required to be tested every two weeks. All students will be required to be tested prior to moving into any campus housing or prior to classes beginning on Jan. 25, 2021.

