Unmatched passion makes Omaha a natural home for NCAA volleyball tournament

And indeed, since arriving in the past few days, teams seem to be enjoying their experience.

Emily Jarome of Towson University in Maryland came to Omaha very familiar with Nebraska’s passion for volleyball. She attended the 2015 Final Four in Omaha, watching the Huskers down Texas for the title. She had never seen anything like it.

“I was at the very, very top row in the arena, and there was not a single seat open,” she said. “It was just really cool to see how dedicated everyone here is to their team.”

Towson’s Kristin Spengler said her team has been welcomed by other patrons and workers around their hotel, wishing them luck and asking if they need anything.

“It seems like everyone’s pretty much on board and is really enjoying having the whole thing going on here,” she said.

Nebraska’s Cook said this year’s tournament is so different, with all the COVID tests, masks and time spent sequestered to avoid contracting the virus. Not to mention that the sport’s 2020 championship is being decided in 2021.

But he said he’s also enjoyed seeing so many other teams around the hotel. And just being around the CHI Center brings back a lot of good memories for him and all of Nebraska volleyball.