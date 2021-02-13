UNMC and Nebraska Medicine use art project to thank health care workers

Colleen Heavican Cass, curator of the Healing Arts program, said the Gratitude Project is a beautiful way to pay tribute to those working with COVID-19 patients and through the pandemic.

She said the Healing Arts program normally would have workshops to help doctors, nurses, administrators, researchers and students reduce anxiety, stress and depression. But the COVID-19 pandemic has put those programs on hold.

"Everyone is overworked and overstressed," Heavican Cass said. "The Gratitude Project is one of the ways we came up with to reach health care workers during this time to thank them for their incredible work."

Dr. Katrina Cordts, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UNMC, said the Gratitude Project is inspiring.

"I appreciate that they not only had a local artist create it, but that our community members are using their talents to show their appreciation for health care workers," Cordts said. "During this time, it's been hard for many because their talents or their skill sets don't always necessarily align with what's needed, so I think this is just such an incredible way to do that."

