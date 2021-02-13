UNMC and Nebraska Medicine use art project to thank health care workers

Laurie Victor Kay wanted to find a way to thank the health care professionals working tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victor Kay, who is on the Nebraska Medicine Healing Arts Advisory Board, was inspired by art projected onto an iconic building in Australia to use her own art to thank local health care professionals.
"I visited the Sydney Opera House in the past year before the pandemic and had seen the projection done on buildings, and loved it personally," the Omaha artist said. "I thought, 'How can we do that here?' and thought it would be perfect during the gray days of winter."
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Nebraska Medicine Healing Arts Program launched the Gratitude Project on Feb. 3. The project features 14 unique videos that are projected onto the Williams Science Hall at 525 S. 42nd St. on UNMC's campus.
The projections feature such messages as "You make a difference," "You make Nebraska proud" and "Thank you."
Victor Kay partnered with Hylan Miller, an Omaha artist and graphic designer, to animate the project. The artists donated their time to bring the idea to life with the help of two anonymous donors.
The messages are projected using digital mapping technology. They can be seen on the medical center campus through Tuesday.
Colleen Heavican Cass, curator of the Healing Arts program, said the Gratitude Project is a beautiful way to pay tribute to those working with COVID-19 patients and through the pandemic.
She said the Healing Arts program normally would have workshops to help doctors, nurses, administrators, researchers and students reduce anxiety, stress and depression. But the COVID-19 pandemic has put those programs on hold.
"Everyone is overworked and overstressed," Heavican Cass said. "The Gratitude Project is one of the ways we came up with to reach health care workers during this time to thank them for their incredible work."
Dr. Katrina Cordts, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UNMC, said the Gratitude Project is inspiring.
"I appreciate that they not only had a local artist create it, but that our community members are using their talents to show their appreciation for health care workers," Cordts said. "During this time, it's been hard for many because their talents or their skill sets don't always necessarily align with what's needed, so I think this is just such an incredible way to do that."