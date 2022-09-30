UNMC chancellor inducted into elite educator group

The chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center has been inducted into an elite group of fellow educators.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold was inducted Friday into the American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators.

The academy, which has 301 members, works to advance the science and practice of education across all surgical specialties.

Gold was nominated for the spot before undergoing a peer review process. He was one of 65 members inducted this year.

"I was very humbled by the nomination," Gold told The World-Herald. "I've been teaching not just in the classroom but in the operating room for decades of my life. To be recognized with this incredibly prestigious award is really humbling."

Gold, who joined UNMC as chancellor in January 2014, stressed the importance of surgical education. It's a field that requires textbook learning as well as technical skills training that emphasizes hand-eye coordination.

"A very important part of my role is to inspire people who want to be the future master educators," Gold said. "I spent 25 years of my career in the operating room caring for patients but at the same time working very hard to educate the next generation."

The recognition, Gold said, also speaks highly of UNMC. Gold thanked his students, residents and fellows, many of whom have gone on to become department chairs or highly regarded educators.

Gold has been certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, specializing in adult and pediatric cardiac surgery.