UNMC doctor James Edney, 72, among three killed in Minnesota plane crash

An Omaha surgeon died Saturday when the small plane he was piloting crashed in a community outside of Minneapolis.
Dr. James Edney, 72, was a well-known breast cancer specialist and professor emeritus in the Department of Surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, according a med center statement confirming his death.
According to the Star Tribune in Minnesota, Edney's stepson, Jacob Mertes, 42, and his wife, Sara Mertes, 37, were also on the plane. All three died.
The plane crashed into a vacant lot and house in Victoria, Minnesota, at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, according to TV news station KMSP. Victoria is a town of about 7,300 people about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
The plane had taken off from Alexandria Municipal Airport and was headed to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Video from a home security camera shows the plane hitting the ground before exploding into flames in the vacant lot and skidding toward a home, according to KMSP. The video also shows people running to help after the crash.
No one on the ground was injured, officials said. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board told KMSP that Edney was piloting a Mooney M20M aircraft. The NTSB is working to determine the cause of the crash.
UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold described Edney as someone who cared.
"The UNMC community mourns the loss of Dr. Edney, a respected and caring physician and educator," Gold said in a statement. "He was recognized by both his students, colleagues and his patients for his caring and commitment. We send our condolences to the Edney family."
Robert Katz, a 40-year aviation expert from Dallas who follows plane crashes across the country, told the Star Tribune that Edney may have become disoriented in the clouds.
Clouds were as low as 1,000 feet, Katz said.
"It's an absolute miracle that no one on the ground was hurt by this," he told the Star Tribune. "Listening to audio of the pilot, he was clearly in trouble."
Debris from the plane landed in nearby yards and struck at least one house, igniting a fire that witnesses quickly extinguished.