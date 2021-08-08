UNMC doctor James Edney, 72, among three killed in Minnesota plane crash

An Omaha surgeon died Saturday when the small plane he was piloting crashed in a community outside of Minneapolis.

Dr. James Edney, 72, was a well-known breast cancer specialist and professor emeritus in the Department of Surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, according a med center statement confirming his death.

According to the Star Tribune in Minnesota, Edney's stepson, Jacob Mertes, 42, and his wife, Sara Mertes, 37, were also on the plane. All three died.

The plane crashed into a vacant lot and house in Victoria, Minnesota, at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, according to TV news station KMSP. Victoria is a town of about 7,300 people about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

The plane had taken off from Alexandria Municipal Airport and was headed to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Video from a home security camera shows the plane hitting the ground before exploding into flames in the vacant lot and skidding toward a home, according to KMSP. The video also shows people running to help after the crash.