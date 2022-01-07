UNMC experts answer reader questions about COVID

First and foremost, although you should have already been in quarantine while your test was pending, please isolate. Stay home and do not go into work or school for 10 days. You should be clinically improved and without a fever before you go back into society. The CDC relates that if you are without a fever and have clinically improved at Day Five, you can exit isolation with rigorous use of a mask for an additional five days.

Use good supportive care while you are ill — stay hydrated, get plenty of rest, take acetaminophen (e.g., Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Motrin) for fever or aches and continue taking your prescribed medications. If you develop shortness of breath or signs of not getting enough oxygen, seek medical attention. People who are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, who are 65 and older and who have certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death. You can find a description of risk factors and recommendations at tinyurl.com/mh3ws5px.