UNMC experts answer reader questions about COVID

As we approach two years of life with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, medical understanding of the virus and disease continues to grow.
When the virus emerged in the United States in early 2020 (actually, it turned out that it was here sooner, but we didn't know), doctors and researchers knew little about its behavior, including how it was transmitted, its incubation period and how to protect against it. It was a novel virus.
Over time, that's led to changing guidance and frustration. We still have questions.
In partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, The World-Herald is soliciting reader questions about COVID-19. Send your questions to Executive Editor Randy Essex — randy.essex@owh.com — and we'll forward the best ones to UNMC experts.
After posting this solicitation online Friday, we received several questions. Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the UNMC Division of Infectious Diseases and medical director of epidemiology and infection control at Nebraska Medicine; and Dr. James Lawler, an infectious diseases specialist at UNMC and Nebraska Medicine and executive director of international programs and innovation at the Global Center for Health Security.
I have just tested positive for COVID-19. What are the first things I should do now?
First and foremost, although you should have already been in quarantine while your test was pending, please isolate. Stay home and do not go into work or school for 10 days. You should be clinically improved and without a fever before you go back into society. The CDC relates that if you are without a fever and have clinically improved at Day Five, you can exit isolation with rigorous use of a mask for an additional five days.
Use good supportive care while you are ill — stay hydrated, get plenty of rest, take acetaminophen (e.g., Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Motrin) for fever or aches and continue taking your prescribed medications. If you develop shortness of breath or signs of not getting enough oxygen, seek medical attention. People who are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, who are 65 and older and who have certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death. You can find a description of risk factors and recommendations at tinyurl.com/mh3ws5px.
If you are at high risk of developing severe illness, you should contact your physician to see if you are able to receive one of the few precious doses of medication that can reduce your chances of developing more severe illness and needing hospitalization. Unfortunately, these meds are in very short supply.
I got over COVID-19 right after Christmas. I hadn’t gotten the booster shot yet. How long should I wait to get my booster shot if I just had COVID?
Although COVID-19 disease does provide some level of protection from recurrent COVID-19 infection, the omicron variant quite clearly is able to cause illness in those who had infection from prior variants. As soon as you are over your acute COVID-19 infection, you can receive the booster dose.
I was diagnosed with COVID between Christmas and New Year’s. I was vaccinated via a Pfizer shot back in March and April of 2021. My assumption is I've had omicron. Is there any indication of how long my immunity will last (assuming I did have omicron)?
We don’t have enough experience with omicron to know how robust or long-lasting the immunologic response will be. Based on experience with prior variants, recurrent infection is rare in the first several months post infection. However, also based on experience with prior variants, the immunologic response can be pretty spotty — some people develop a robust response, while others have minimal response. The immunologic protection provided by vaccination is much stronger and more predictable.
Are you still susceptible to the original or delta variants if you have had omicron?
We don’t really know the answer to that question. However, omicron appears to be very efficient in crowding out the previous variants, and we are finding very few delta variants in the U.S. at this juncture. Unfortunately, disease-induced immunity has not been as protective against subsequent variants as we would like, and there is no good reason to think that omicron will be different.
What are the chances of omicron re-infection?
This is not known, as we have only been dealing with omicron for a short time. Based on experience with other variants, reinfection with the same variant is pretty rare in the first few months after infection.
What are the recommendations for masks after you have recovered from an infection?
A well-constructed, multilayered and tight-fitting mask is required if you are exiting isolation prior to 10 days (if you are immunocompetent) and three weeks (if you are immunosuppressed) in order to prevent you from spreading your acute illness to others. After you’ve exited isolation, it would be wise to continue to wear a mask in shared, indoor airspaces.