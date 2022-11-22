 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNMC ice rink to open in early December

  • Updated
  • 0

The tree planted in 1987 that will serve as Durham Christmas tree was delivered Monday.

Ice skating season is around the corner.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center's outdoor ice rink opens to the public Dec. 3 and will remain open through Feb. 5.

Normal hours are: 

  • Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

The rink is east of 42nd Street, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue.

Admission is $7, which includes skates. Only cash and credit cards are accepted. 

Free parking is available in Lot 15, a surface lot on 40th Street between Dewey Avenue and Emile Street. 

The rink will be closed on Christmas Day. It will have extended hours during students' winter break from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1. 

In case of inclement weather, skaters should check if the rink is open by visiting its Facebook page or by calling 402-559-0697. 

Skaters should stay home if they recently have tested positive for or suspect they have COVID-19. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Related to this story

