UNMC nursing college to spend $2.2 million to address burnout among nurses

The pandemic has both exacerbated and shone a spotlight on the challenges faced by health care workers.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has received a three-year, $2.2 million federal grant to work with partners across Nebraska to address burnout in the state’s nursing workforce.

Alyson Hanish, an assistant professor in the college, said the initiative will focus on nursing students and on nurses and their employers in rural and medically underserved areas.

“We had a nursing shortage before the pandemic, but the pandemic has exacerbated it,” she said. “We want to recruit nurses but then keep them healthy and well so that they want to have long professional careers in nursing.”

The UNMC grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services. It’s part of an estimated $103 million in American Rescue Plan funding over a three-year period to reduce burnout and promote mental health among the health care workforce.

Hospitals, Hanish said, are looking for solutions to retain nurses. But there aren’t a lot of evidence-based resources. The team will begin to develop that evidence base. They will start by deploying a stress management program developed by Dr. Rebecca Wysoske and others in UNMC’s psychiatry department and tailor it to meet the needs of nursing students and working nurses.

The program, called WHOLE, or Wellness — How One Lives Effectively, includes ways to manage acute stress as well as self-care, meditation and other proven strategies to reduce chronic stress.

The program already has been piloted in nursing students and received good feedback, Hanish said. The team will continue to work to adapt it.

The program will be implemented across all five campuses of UNMC’s nursing college. For working nurses, they will focus primarily on the state’s smaller hospitals and offer the program both as wellness training and free continuing education credits.

Hanish, a pediatric nurse and sleep researcher, said she has seen family members and colleagues struggling with burnout during the pandemic. She saw the grant as a way to help.

“I felt like I needed to do something,” she said. “... I thought we could try to tackle it from a team perspective.”

<&rule>

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.