UNMC receives nearly $3 million to train community health workers

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has been awarded a federal grant of nearly $3 million to recruit 240 community health workers over the next three years.

Dejun Su, associate professor in the UNMC Department of Health Promotion, said community health workers are uniquely positioned to help Nebraska address social determinants of health and bridge the gap between the health care system and underserved communities.

The grant is separate from a $2.9 million grant Creighton University announced earlier this month, which also will go to train 240 community health workers over three years. But it came from the same call for applications by the Health Resources and Services Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Su said it was a "nice surprise" for Nebraska to get two grants from the same federal pool.

UNMC has partnered with a number of health care and community organizations across the state on the project, including Nebraska Medicine, which is its clinical partner; CHI Health; Methodist Health System; Nebraska Health Network; OneWorld Community Health Centers; the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition; the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System; and Partnership for a Healthy Nebraska.

Community Relay, a newly developed online platform, will be incorporated into the training program. The platform allows providers and patients to search for hundreds of free or low-cost community-based services, from food pantries to housing assistance.

Trainees participating in the newly developed training and certification program will go though 10 weeks of online and interactive training followed by eight months of individualized, on-the-job training at local community or health care organizations.

Participants receive a certificate of completion from UNMC, compensation during training and potential job placement opportunities at the completion of the program. Applications are due to https://redcap.link/CHWTrainingApplication by Dec. 9. Classes start Jan. 9. For more information, contact jessica.ern@unmc.edu.