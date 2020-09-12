UNMC students paint mural along Keystone Trail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students in UNMC's new master's of genetic counseling program know that DNA is what makes up a person's body, but actions are what make up their hearts.

That's why the University of Nebraska Medical Center students chose to spend a rainy Saturday morning covering graffiti and painting a mural beneath a pedestrian bridge on the Keystone Trail north of Pine Street near Aksarben Village.

When finished Sunday evening, the mural will depict a DNA strand with the phrase, "We Stand Together."

Charlie King, a second year student in the two-year program and a native of Rapid City, South Dakota, said he began working on the project last year, obtaining approval from the Omaha Parks Department and the Omaha Public Art Commission.

The DNA strand, he said, symbolizes the program's focus, while the phrase is a call for unity in the midst of social and racial unrest.

The program, King said, trains students to be genetic counselors — professionals who help patients navigate the process of genetic testing. Often, he said, it can reveal medical predispositions that require checkups, screenings or referrals to experts.