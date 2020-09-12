UNMC students paint mural along Keystone Trail

Students in UNMC's new master's of genetic counseling program know that DNA is what makes up a person's body, but actions are what make up their hearts.
That's why the University of Nebraska Medical Center students chose to spend a rainy Saturday morning covering graffiti and painting a mural beneath a pedestrian bridge on the Keystone Trail north of Pine Street near Aksarben Village.
When finished Sunday evening, the mural will depict a DNA strand with the phrase, "We Stand Together."
Charlie King, a second year student in the two-year program and a native of Rapid City, South Dakota, said he began working on the project last year, obtaining approval from the Omaha Parks Department and the Omaha Public Art Commission.
The DNA strand, he said, symbolizes the program's focus, while the phrase is a call for unity in the midst of social and racial unrest.
The program, King said, trains students to be genetic counselors — professionals who help patients navigate the process of genetic testing. Often, he said, it can reveal medical predispositions that require checkups, screenings or referrals to experts.
King said he and many of the other students in the program are from out of state, but want to leave their mark on the Omaha community and make a positive difference. He said the students feel welcome in Omaha, and while they may only live here for a short time, they feel the need to be active in the community.
King said the 16 students in the program will continue to look for ways to serve the community. The program is only two years old, he said, and students in the inaugural class that will graduate this spring hope to instill a culture of service.
While the weather was less than ideal on Saturday, King said the painters were in good spirits.
"Everybody's in a good mood," he said, "and we're all just happy to be out here together."
Michelle Willes, a first year student in the program, said she was excited to work on a project that will beautify and improve the Omaha community. Having only lived in the city since August, she said, she has enjoyed Omaha so far and felt welcome in the community.
As the program grows, Willes said, she's hopeful they can hold more volunteer events like this one.
"We're getting this out there so that people can see we have resources, and there's a lot more we can do in the community," she said.
