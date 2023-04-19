The University of Nebraska Medical Center plans to raze three vacant houses near 44th and Leavenworth Streets by the end of the month.

UNMC bought the properties — situated on the north side of Leavenworth Street — in 2021 to allow for possible future development opportunities. The properties are at 4412, 4408 and 4402 Leavenworth St.

Once the structures are razed, UNMC will create green space and some parking on the empty lots.

The university also owns several vacant retail storefront properties on either side of Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill and Castle Barrett on the north side of Leavenworth Street. UNMC has no immediate plans to raze those properties and will make minor investments in them to stabilize and return them to use.

The work planned on the Leavenworth Street properties is not related to UNMC's Saddle Creek Campus development, which was formerly home to Omaha Steel Castings.

UNMC also has purchased Community Alliance's current headquarters at 41st and Leavenworth Streets and is leasing the property back to the organization. Community Alliance is building a new 120,000-square-foot headquarters at 71st Street and Mercy Road. That facility is expected to open late this year.

A UNMC spokesman said the university currently has no plans for the current Community Alliance building.

