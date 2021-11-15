UNMC's ice rink to open later this month

Ice skating is returning to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

UNMC's outdoor rink will open later this month. The rink took a hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rink opens to the public Nov. 27 and will remain open through Jan. 30. The outdoor rink is east of 42nd Street, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue.

Masks are optional since the rink is outside. But officials ask skaters to stay home if they recently have tested positive for COVID-19 or suspect they have COVID. They also should check potential symptoms on UNMC's free COVID app.

Regular rink hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $7, which includes skates. Only cash and credit cards will be accepted — no checks or debit cards.

Free parking is available in Lot 15, a surface lot on 40th Street between Dewey and Emile.

The rink will be closed Christmas Day and will have shortened hours on Christmas Eve. It will have extended hours during students' holiday break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 9.