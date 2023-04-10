Through 50 years of good times — and horrible ones — in the country that shares its name, the Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha has linked Americans and Afghans in a mission of education.

Since 2021, the center’s Kabul office has been shuttered by a bomb blast and its Afghan employees, as well as hundreds of mostly women teachers educated by UNO, forced into hiding or exile. UNO professors can no longer lecture at a partner university in Kabul, and Afghan exchange students can no longer study here.

Still, UNO leadership gathered Monday at the university’s Milo Bail Student Center to take note of the center’s five decades of promoting ties between the two countries.

“UNO is committed to the Center for Afghanistan Studies — not because we get national publicity, but because we want to serve many communities,” said UNO Chancellor Joanne Li. “It’s because we care.”

The center’s director, Sher Jan Ahmadzai, noted that as a boy living in an Afghan refugee camp, he read school books the center had printed and distributed.

“Who knew that someone who read those textbooks would one day lead the center?” Ahamadzai told a group of about 65 students, faculty and supporters at the event.

The group included the children of the late Christian Jung, a UNO geography instructor who was co-founder and first director of the center. Jung died in 1974, at age 33, just two years after founding the center.

In the mid-1970s, Afghanistan may have seemed like a distant backwater to Americans who hadn’t visited there. But its strategic location meant it was of great interest to the Cold War superpowers.

“The Soviets were all over Afghanistan, and the U.S. government was very concerned about it,” said Jack Shroder, a retired UNO professor who worked with Jung and his successor, Tom Gouttierre.

Gouttierre had served with his wife, Marylu, as a Peace Corps volunteer in Afghanistan in the 1960s and coached the country’s national basketball team. Early in his tenure, he scored a coup when he persuaded Arthur Paul, a former U.S. advisor to the Afghanistan government, to donate a collection of 1,200 Afghan books and periodicals to UNO.

The Arthur Paul Afghanistan Collection now numbers 20,000 items and is among the largest such collections outside Afghanistan.

In 1975, the center received a $1.1 million grant to improve education in Afghanistan. And UNO established its first international partnership with Kabul University.

The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 thrust the country into the headlines. By 1987, UNO was running a sort of Afghan education department for the millions of refugees who had fled to Pakistan to escape the violence.

The country fell into civil war after the Russian withdrawal and the collapse of the Soviet-backed regime, leading to the rise in power of the fundamentalist Taliban.

The center’s funding surged in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks — masterminded by Al Qaeda leaders from their haven in Afghanistan — led the U.S. and its NATO allies to invade and topple the Taliban.

The center distributed 15 million textbooks, 30,000 teacher kits, and trained 8,000 teachers, Ahmadzai said. Since 2002, 131 Afghan women teachers have come to Omaha to study.

In 2005, Afghan President Hamid Karzai visited UNO. He had once played on Gouttierre’s national basketball team.

“Nebraska has done more for Afghanistan than any other state in the U.S.,” Karzai said at the time.

Gouttierre retired in 2015, and Ahmadzai, who had come to UNO as a student, took over. The following year, the center widened its scope to encompass studies of 13 nations in Central Asia and South Asia.

But the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, and the collapse of Afghanistan's pro-Western government, effectively ended the center’s official programs in the country.

“Where we are now is pretty doleful,” said former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neumann, Monday's keynote speaker.

Pulling all U.S. troops out of the country leaves the U.S. with little influence or leverage, he said.

Still, he said, there are invisible frictions within the ruling Taliban. The impoverished nation may find a way out of the current dark period.

“Afghanistan, if it is famous for anything, is famous for surprise,” Neumann said. “Nothing is forever.”

