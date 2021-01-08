UNO athletes deliver gifts to connect with North Omaha families

Connecting with the community and building relationships across it are a couple of the reasons some University of Nebraska at Omaha student athletes delivered gifts Saturday to families in need.

UNO baseball and golf teams collaborated with Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Preston Love Jr. and his organization, 4Urban.org, to give gifts to North Omaha families.

Evan Porter, UNO baseball coach, said he's fortunate he and his players got to participate in the event.

"I think it's a great opportunity for guys to serve others and see a different part of the city that they might otherwise not have seen," Porter said.

Freshman Jaxson Simmerman, who plays on the UNO baseball team, said he was excited to give back to the community.

"We're just here to give back to the community and hand out gifts to kids and hopefully make their day," Simmerman said.

Love said the people receiving the gifts and the students live in their own bubbles, and the event was a good way to "burst them."