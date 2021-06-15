UNO center helps develop Biden administration's strategy to combat domestic terrorism

The Biden administration has announced a strategy to combat the threat of domestic terrorism, a plan developed with the help of a new counterterrorism program headquartered at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The new strategy, released Tuesday, comes more than five months after a mob of insurgents loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.

"Domestic terrorism — driven by hate, bigotry, and other forms of extremism — is a stain on the soul of America," Biden, who is traveling in Europe, said in a statement. "It goes against everything our country strives for, and it poses a direct challenge to our national security, democracy, and unity."

The announcement underscores a Justice Department decision to make combating domestic terrorism a top priority. The department's proposed 2022 budget includes $100 million to be used for analysts, investigators and prosecutors related to domestic terrorism.