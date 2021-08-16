UNO center trying to extract Afghans with ties to its Kabul office

Before it was wrecked by a Taliban car bomb two weeks ago, the Kabul office of the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Center for Afghanistan Studies employed about 10 people and had trained possibly thousands of others, most of them educators in schools for Afghan girls.

All of them could be at risk for retribution because of their association with an American organization now that the brutal Taliban regime is back in power in Afghanistan.

For that reason, the center's director, Sher Jan Ahmadzai, has been doing all he can to help people who have worked for or been trained by UNO to get out of the country.

Ahmadzai said he has written letters for as many as 40 Afghans with ties to the center, vouching for their work for, and with, the Americans. Such letters alone aren't enough to qualify Afghans for a coveted Special Immigrant Visa, but they are essential.

"I have been offering them documents," Ahmadzai said. "I'm getting requests, and I'm issuing letters every day, to show they were our colleagues."