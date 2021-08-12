UNO center will study how to bring home American wives, children of Islamic State fighters

The 2019 collapse of the Islamic State caliphate, which once controlled vast swaths of Iraq and Syria, left tens of thousands of women and children — the families of dead or missing Islamic State fighters — languishing in refugee camps.

About 300 are Americans. Just 12 adults and 16 children have so far returned to the U.S.

A team of researchers with a counterterrorism center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha has received a two-year, $352,000 grant to study how best to bring home these American family members of former jihadists.

The grant, from the Department of Homeland Security, will allow the team to come up with a set of “best practices” for repatriating the women and children from the squalid desert camps, said Austin Doctor, a political science professor with UNO’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center.

Doctor said at least 60,000 people live in the camps, including 12,000 foreigners. Some of the adults remain Islamic State sympathizers.

“The camps are already bursting at the seams,” he said.