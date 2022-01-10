UNO counterterrorism experts find surprises in Capitol riot arrest data

The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has caused a “sea change” in how the federal government views the threat of domestic extremists, say researchers affiliated with the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s counterterrorism center.

And analysis of the 700-plus people arrested in connection with the riot continues to produce surprises.

UNO’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (known by the acronym NCITE) was less than a year old when rioters bearing banners of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress certified Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. But it has given new focus to the work of NCITE, which was established in 2020 with a 10-year, $36.5 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security to be the agency’s research hub.

“I’ve never seen so many resources and such consistent energy toward understanding the domestic terror threat,” said Gina Ligon, the center’s director. “(The Jan. 6 attack) has made what we’re doing more urgent.”