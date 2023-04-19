When nations go to war, women and children suffer.

That is especially true today in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, and in Afghanistan, after the U.S. military’s chaotic departure in August 2021, said Tom Gouttierre, retired director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“The suffering is throughout the country, and that is the strategy of people like (Russian President) Vladimir Putin,” said Gouttierre, referring specifically to Ukraine. “He continues to strike the civilian areas. They are the ones who are least able to escape.”

Gouttierre spoke to a weekly gathering of the Rotary Club of Omaha Wednesday at the Field Club. A 48-year Rotary Club member, he drew on nearly 60 years of experience in Afghanistan, dating back to his arrival there in 1965 as a Peace Corps volunteer, and his work from 1974 to 2015 running the UNO Afghanistan Studies program.

No U.S. president, starting with George H.W. Bush, can escape a share of the blame for American failures that culminated in the collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government to fundamentalist Taliban forces two years ago, Gouttierre said.

He said the U.S. first “dumped” the Afghan people in 1989, when the first President Bush withdrew all support from U.S.-backed rebels after the Soviets’ 10-year occupation of Afghanistan ended in disaster and withdrawal.

Another betrayal occurred in 2003, Gouttierre said, when President George W. Bush turned his attention away from routing al-Qaida and the Taliban in Afghanistan and launched a misbegotten war in Iraq.

And a third betrayal came in 2021, he said, with Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden both to blame: Trump for negotiating a withdrawal that amounted to surrender, without input from the Afghan government; and Biden for failing to modify the deal or plan for an orderly withdrawal.

Gouttierre recalled the younger President Bush’s pledge to then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai: “We are with you until the end.”

“Our history, when we make these commitments, is a little bit of a roller coaster, at best,” he said. “Perhaps even feckless.”

The Center for Afghanistan Studies was closely involved with helping Afghan women over the years, training more than 130 teacher-trainers, who, in turn, trained 6,000 women teachers, and 180,000 Afghan schoolgirls, Gouttierre said.

“The girls were eager to go to school. The teachers were eager to teach,” he said. “For 20 years there was a lot of opportunity for females.”

Women could travel freely, uncovered, and performed as singers and worked as broadcasters. Now, with the Taliban back in power, women have been pushed out of schools, workplaces and public life.

“A lot of Afghans invested their hearts, their lives, their emotions into this effort,” Gouttierre said. “The Afghan people had a lot of hope.”

Afghan women who have hope today often are the ones who manage to leave the country. Two of them attended Wednesday’s Rotary Club event as the guests of Howard Faber, a retired Omaha schoolteacher who served with Gouttierre in Afghanistan in the Peace Corps and worked there for 10 years.

Sisters Fawzia and Asia Mohammadi, ages 18 and 16, are students at Omaha Central High School. Their family was able to resettle in the U.S. after the Taliban takeover.

“We feel really good we are in Omaha, because in Afghanistan there is no school,” Fawzia said. “It’s sad — there’s no fighting, but we cannot get an education.”

They do not want to go back. Not now, at least.

“When the Taliban go out,” Asia said. “We will go home.”

