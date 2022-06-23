UNO lab helps pitchers add velocity while staying healthy

Kyle Seebach’s fastball is sizzling these days.

Before last summer, the 6-foot-8 left-hander’s heater topped out at 92 mph — good, but not exceptional.

By the end of last summer, Seebach, who just completed his collegiate career at Northern Illinois University, could throw 98 mph. Combined with more depth on his slider along with an improved grip on his change-up, that has led to some interest from Major League Baseball scouts.

What changed for him? A visit to the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Pitching Lab, which opened in early 2020. It was an experience Seebach said “completely reconfigured my mind about how I thought about pitching.”

For $300, pitchers can undergo a comprehensive evaluation conducted by UNO’s biomechanics researchers. Using an intricate system of reflective markers and 20 motion-capture cameras, a team of researchers, which includes former UNO pitcher Tyler Hamer and recent graduate Taylor Kinney, can analyze every single movement in a pitcher’s body as rendered by a 3D skeleton.

With the help of the skeleton, researchers then can identify and recommend improvements to a pitcher’s delivery.

“We’re able to then see exactly what’s going on in the pitching motion,” Hamer said.

In Seebach’s case, he found he wasn’t as efficient as he could be with regard to the movement of his hips and shoulders. As a result, he wasn’t able to maximize his fastball velocity.

“Once I started working on some drills (and) focusing on that," he said, "I was finally able to master that aspect of the mechanic.”

Efficiency in a pitcher’s delivery can add not only velocity and increase his pitches’ spin rate, which makes for more effective pitches, but also keep a pitcher healthier.

“We want our guys to throw harder but also make sure they’re throwing safer,” Hamer said. “It doesn’t do anyone any good if you’re throwing really hard but you never see the field because you’re hurt all of the time.”

Although he never has suffered a major injury, Seebach said he feels less sore after pitching appearances thanks to incorporating suggestions from the lab.

Providing one example, Seebach said researchers suggested some daily exercises to help him improve his range of motion. When combined with improvements in other areas, Seebach said, “I haven’t been as sore after my outings as I have in the past.”

Even though there are several pitching labs similar to UNO’s, Hamer said the lab’s central location in the country combined with access to the same type of equipment used by other, top-flight pitching labs gives the UNO lab a unique presence in the field.

“We definitely have a little ace in the hole,” he said.

The lab didn't get off to a smooth start because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, it was shut down for about four months. But word of mouth has played in its favor. Hamer said pitchers have traveled from as far away as Texas and Miami to be evaluated. Overall, he said, the lab has drawn about 200 pitchers over the past two years.

While UNO researchers continue to refine their work, Seebach said he is preparing for the MLB draft next month by playing in a collegiate summer league.

“My dream was always to be selected in the draft or get signed,” he said. “I’m really hoping that goal will be reached here.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.