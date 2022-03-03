UNO panel: Russia invasion likely won’t trigger WWIII, but positive ending unlikely for Ukrainians

There are many ways Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could come to an end — and none of them appear to be happy for Ukrainians.

That was the opinion offered by Jody Neathery-Castro, a political science associate professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, on Thursday afternoon during a Zoom panel discussion on the conflict.

“It’s tragic what’s going on right now,” she said. “I fear the violence is going to continue.”

The panel — which also included UNO assistant political science professor Michelle Black, UNO assistant religious studies professor Laura Alexander and Fort Hays State University (Kansas) assistant history professor and Ukraine scholar Amber Nickell — also discussed the detrimental humanitarian impacts and possible motivations behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

Panelists agreed the invasion is tragic and heartbreaking, but they stopped short of saying it could escalate to World War III.

Part of the reason, Black said, is because there are many tactics Russia’s opponents can turn to short of combat. Those include continued economic sanctions, cyberspace and offering Russia some sort of off-ramp.

“We can move within all these different domains that don’t necessarily have mass casualties but do actually provide deterrent effects,” Black said.

There is fear that escalating the conflict could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

“I don’t say that to be fear-mongering or anything like that,” Neathery-Castro said. “There are other options ... to prevent that kind of escalation."

Neathery-Castro said Russian citizens are also suffering under sanctions that have significantly devalued the Russian ruble. The devaluation has triggered bank runs in Russia.

With the sanctions significantly and detrimentally impacting Russia’s economy, Neathery-Castro said the hope is that they will be enough to force Russia to de-escalate the situation.

“The hope is that these large economic impacts will punish Russia enough to bring them to the table to back off or limit the impact of this attack,” she said.

But the panelists acknowledge that is unlikely. Under Putin's watch, the Russian military has been accused of indiscriminately targeting civilians, Alexander said.

“It’s quite clear that this Russian invasion is an unjustified act of military aggression,” she said.

Alexander said Putin may also be driven by religious motivations in addition to territorial expansion. Alexander said Putin has spent years building a close relationship with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Alexander said the Russian government under Putin was not happy about the Orthodox Church in Ukraine having become independent from other Orthodox churches, including Russia’s, in 2018.

With Putin seeing himself as a “uniter,” Alexander added that Putin would view the unification of the Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox churches as a product of a successful invasion.

Throughout its history, parts of modern Ukraine have been subjected to rule under several empires, Nickell said. She said Putin has twisted Ukraine’s history to establish false pretenses for invasion.

“Every time that Mr. Putin tells you that they were always Russian and always part of Russia, he is lying to you. He is manipulating the past,” Nickell said.

The United Nations said Thursday that the war has forced 1 million people to leave Ukraine, and countless others have been displaced within the country’s borders.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.