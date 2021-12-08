 Skip to main content
UNO professor to appear on 'Jeopardy!' during Professors Tournament
Mayim Bialik on the “Jeopardy!” set.

Can you get all the Jeopardy questions about Omaha correct?

Less than a month after "Jeopardy!" contestants struggled with a category all about Omaha, the show again will feature an Omaha connection.

Ramón Guerra, a University of Nebraska at Omaha professor,  will compete on the quiz show Thursday. Guerra, an associate professor of English, will appear in an episode during the show's Professors Tournament, which runs through Dec. 17. 

He competes against Ed Hashima, a history professor in Sacramento, California, and Julia Williams, an English professor in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Guerra is the graduate program chair in English, editor of the Great Plains Quarterly and a faculty fellow for diversity, equity and inclusion for UNO's College of Arts and Sciences. 

He's one of 15 college and university instructors competing in the special edition tournament for the chance to win a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the "Tournament of Champions." 

Guerra's episode, which is hosted by Mayim Bialik, airs at 6 p.m. on WOWT. 

