UNO provides housing for nearly 200 out-of-state electrical workers

The University of Nebraska at Omaha is assisting the Omaha Public Power District by opening two of its residence halls to 175 out-of-state workers.

UNO began checking in workers late Saturday night at Scott Residence Hall and Scott Crossing near Aksarben Village. The halls were full by early Sunday morning. Scott Residence Hall is housing 100 workers, while Scott Crossing is housing 75.

“We saw both a need and an opportunity to serve: Where better to house power crews and help them recharge than in campus housing located by some of the neighborhoods hit hardest by Saturday’s storms,” UNO Chancellor Joanne Li said.

According to Scott Campus assistant property manager Adam Wick, OPPD is covering UNO's costs to house the workers.

The 175 lineworkers from out-of-state power companies are assisting OPPD crews in restoring power.

There are about 800 total workers dedicated to restoring power throughout OPPD's 13-county service territory.

