Some Nebraskans with Parkinson's disease will be able to receive speech therapy at the University of Nebraska at Omaha at no-cost thanks to a grant from a Texas nonprofit.

UNO and 15 other universities around the country are receiving a grant from Parkinson Voice Project, a Texas clinic that helps people with Parkinson's disease regain and retain their speech and ability to swallow.

UNO's Speech-Language Clinic will receive more than $280,000 in training, services, supplies and equipment over five years. It will be Nebraska's only Speak Out Therapy and Research Center.

Speak Out is a speech therapy protocol that can minimize the risk of life-threatening swallowing complications, according to Samantha Elandary, founder and CEO of Parkinson Voice Project.

According to UNO, Speak Out consists of 12 individual speech therapy sessions between a client and UNO student clinician, who work together on a series of speech, voice and cognitive exercises. Clients then move to the Loud Crowd, a weekly small group program to help maintain the strength of their voices.

Elandary said people often associate Parkinson's disease with tremors or slow movements, but 90% of people with the disease struggle with speech and swallowing.

"If left untreated, these patients could live the last five to 10 years of their lives unable to speak and communicate with their families and their friends," Elandary said.

The muscles that are used for speaking are also used for chewing food and swallowing safely, she said.

“Our main goal is to give hope for every person in Nebraska who has or will receive a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease that at UNO, they will have access to this Speak Out training," said Lucia Scheffel, a special education and communications disorders assistant professor at UNO. "We are building a support system to help those patients with Parkinson’s disease to regain and maintain their speech skills.”

Scheffel also serves as the clinical lead for the Speak Out Therapy and Research Center at UNO.

The clinic at UNO will specialize in online treatment and provide that therapy to Nebraskans diagnosed with Parkinson's or a related movement disorder at no cost. The hope is to see at least 20 patients per semester, Scheffel said.

Graduate students in UNO's program will receive the training and have the opportunity to see at least one patient with Parkinson's disease, Scheffel said.

Midwestern states, like Nebraska, have a high prevalence of Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative condition, perhaps because of agricultural pesticides.

Specifically, agricultural areas have the highest rates of Parkinson's disease in Nebraska, Scheffel said. Reaching patients in those parts of the state can be difficult, but by offering the speech therapy online, Scheffel said she hopes the geographical barriers can be eliminated.

Elandary said the pandemic prompted Parkinson Voice Project to move its services online and found that patients actually did better when receiving services that way.

"Many barriers that previously prevented patients from receiving speech treatment were immediately eliminated," she said. "Patients who were homebound, lived in rural areas, or had transportation challenges could now receive treatment."

More information about the UNO Speech-Language Clinic can found online or by calling 402-554-2201.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023