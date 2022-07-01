UNO staffers jump into action when school library flooded

Dave Richards wants everyone to know how grateful he is to those who helped after the Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Library was flooded earlier this summer.

Richards, the dean of library services at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, got a late-night call that water had poured into the west side of the campus building after a heavy rain.

Building services manager Marc Gordon told him, “We have water in the building, and it’s more than I can handle. I need help.”

Richards and stepson Justin Slater, who was visiting from out of town, headed in to assist. So did building assistant Ty Williams and business manager Beau Malnack.

Nate Evans and Saphira Waddell from UNO Public Safety helped move library materials out of harms’ way. So did Amber Brown, A.J. Calsadillas, Don Britton, Tina Christensen, Stephen Osthoff, Tyler Tilmon, Mark Wingate and Jody Johnson from UNO Environmental Services. They also later cleaned up more than 450 gallons of water and 195 gallons of mud.

“It was just really cool to see everyone pitching in,” Richards said. “You never want rain water in a library building.”

Water from the intense downpour came in from a loading dock and traveled down to the lower level, where boxes of microfilm are kept along with tightly packed shelves of books.

None of it was rare materials. Popular culture periodicals and magazines are stored there, valuable for students in research projects.

Despite working for more than an hour to move items to safety, there was some damage and collections manager Jim Shaw had to make the tough call if something had to be permanently removed from the collection.

Richards said procedures are in place now to divert the water from the loading docks. He’s just very thankful that someone from public safety noticed the leak during a routine check.

He was so grateful that he wrote a letter to the chancellor, Joanne Li, sharing how proud he was of everyone’s contribution that night.

“At a time when you have a pandemic and lots of mental health issues, and a lot of people are struggling and just sort of exhausted, people are still helping people out,” he said.

