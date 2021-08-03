UNO student soaring toward goal of becoming commercial pilot with help of Step-Up program

Dial said his high school GPA shot up from 2.1 to 3.8 after he entered the Step-Up program. He is the first one in his family to complete a semester of college.

"I feel like I've made a lot of moves," he said. "I'm climbing a mountain because I'm earning scholarships for school and working two jobs to get the money for flying lessons (that cost) $250 an hour."

He is about 15 hours short of obtaining his private pilot's license. Then he must master instrument flying and multi-engine aircraft before studying for a commercial pilot's license.

Step-Up coach KrisShonda Levering works with 15 to 20 interns a year. The young people who come into the program all have a drive to succeed, she said, but Dial's focus goes above and beyond most others.

"I love his work ethic," Levering said. "He does whatever it takes to get where he wants to be in life. This is very rare and I'm glad that I got to be a part of it."

In addition to school, Dial works at a Baker's supermarket and Goodwill stores. He visits the air support unit three or four times a week where he studies and picks up pointers such as reading an aviation weather map.