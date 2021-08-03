UNO student soaring toward goal of becoming commercial pilot with help of Step-Up program

While mentors in Omaha's Step-Up program encourage young people to have lofty career goals, Denzell Dial is a cut above with eyes on a job at 40,000 feet.
Dial, 18, will be a sophomore this fall in the University of Nebraska at Omaha's aviation program with hopes of becoming a commercial airline pilot. This summer he is interning at the Omaha Police Department's air support unit at the Blair Municipal Airport.
"He's working toward his fixed-wing pilot's license and we fly helicopters, but his coming out here and just being around pilots has helped him," said Frank Peck, the unit's chief pilot. "He explains what he's learning in aviation and we help him with concepts, not only in aviation but in life."
Dial is a 2020 Omaha Central graduate, who got hooked on flying as a freshman in high school when the nonprofit 100 Black Men of Omaha took him on a test flight. After a second flight, Dial's desire to work toward a pilot's license quickly gained altitude.
"When I look around my community, I see a lot of people all doing the same things," Dial said. "I wanted to break out and get past the cycle I have seen of drugs, incarceration and death."
The Step-Up program, an initiative of the Empowerment Network, the City of Omaha and the Urban League of Nebraska, helps young people ages 14 to 21 learn about specific professions. Students get paid $1,800 while training for jobs and gaining life skills.
Dial said his high school GPA shot up from 2.1 to 3.8 after he entered the Step-Up program. He is the first one in his family to complete a semester of college.
"I feel like I've made a lot of moves," he said. "I'm climbing a mountain because I'm earning scholarships for school and working two jobs to get the money for flying lessons (that cost) $250 an hour."
He is about 15 hours short of obtaining his private pilot's license. Then he must master instrument flying and multi-engine aircraft before studying for a commercial pilot's license.
Step-Up coach KrisShonda Levering works with 15 to 20 interns a year. The young people who come into the program all have a drive to succeed, she said, but Dial's focus goes above and beyond most others.
"I love his work ethic," Levering said. "He does whatever it takes to get where he wants to be in life. This is very rare and I'm glad that I got to be a part of it."
In addition to school, Dial works at a Baker's supermarket and Goodwill stores. He visits the air support unit three or four times a week where he studies and picks up pointers such as reading an aviation weather map.
Sgt. Tyler Friend, who is studying for his helicopter license, said he's been impressed with Dial's determination. The UNO student picks the brains of all the unit's pilots about life skills as well as aviation.
"He's definitely got his head screwed on straight," Friend said. "We talk about his life, our lives and how the choices you make now could affect you later."
When Dial first heard about the opportunity to intern with the OPD aviation unit, he was reluctant. Members of his community, he said, are often nervous about interacting with the police.
"As it got going, I felt more comfortable and then by the second day I wanted the internship to last longer," he said. "Sgt. Tyler has been filling in gaps (about aviation) and pushing me and really helping me."
