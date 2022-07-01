UNO to hold free bell tower concert on the Fourth of July

The public is invited to a free Fourth of July concert at the bell tower on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.

UNO's College of Communications, Fine Arts and Media will host the annual Fourth of July Celebration Recital at the Henningson Memorial Campanile. The bell tower is near the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center at 6400 University Drive South.

The concert begins at 9 a.m. Monday.

UNO carillon studies alumnus Brent Shaw will perform a variety of selections on the bells. The recital will include patriotic tunes, popular tunes and classical music.

Audience members can gather outside the bell tower or listen to the music from their cars. Limited seating is available, so attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. The Community Engagement Center will be open so the public can use the restrooms and fill water bottles.

Visitors are encouraged to park in Lot E on the north side of the bell tower.