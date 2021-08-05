UNO's Center for Afghanistan Studies office badly damaged in Kabul blast

Ahmadzai said those programs have dwindled as international civil and military forces have left the country in recent months. Former President Donald Trump reduced the U.S. presence to a few thousand troops late last year and announced a deal with the Taliban to pull out the rest this year.

President Joe Biden announced in April that he would carry through with those plans and withdraw all U.S. troops by Sept. 11. About 95% of those forces have already left.

The Taliban, which survived 20 years as an insurgent force with support in neighboring Pakistan, has since seized broad swaths of the countryside from the Afghan government.

Many Afghans who worked with U.S. military or civilian organizations are in fear for their lives — including those who worked with UNO.

“Our office is among many organizations that are helping Afghan people with funds provided by the American people,” Ahmadzai said. “Our colleagues in Kabul are always worried about their security.”

He said UNO’s office always kept a low profile, with no outward signs of its ties to the U.S.