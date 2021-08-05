UNO's Center for Afghanistan Studies office badly damaged in Kabul blast

A car bombing aimed at a nearby building has badly damaged the Kabul offices of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Afghanistan Studies, UNO officials said Thursday.
At least eight people died and 20 were injured in the explosion and a subsequent gunbattle Tuesday evening, according to Afghanistan's Interior Ministry. It took place in a normally secure section of Kabul’s “green zone” called Sherpur, which is home to a number of Afghan government officials.
No UNO staff members were present when the attack happened, and no one who works in the office was harmed, UNO Chancellor Joanne Li said.
“I am shocked and heartbroken at this act of violence, especially knowing the importance of the work being done by our team and their colleagues,” she said in a statement.
The attack at 7:55 p.m. local time (10:25 a.m. in Omaha) targeted a guesthouse belonging to acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, the Interior Ministry said. The minister was not home at the time, and four of the attackers were killed, according to the ministry.
Sher Jan Ahmadzai, the UNO center’s director, said the Kabul office is a three-story residence that backs up to Mohammadi’s walled compound, on a side street off of a larger thoroughfare. UNO has rented the home for about three years.
“Our house happens to be the third on the street, “Ahmadzai said. “Both next-door houses were attacked, first by the car bomb, and then by terrorists.”
The UNO office had its windows blown out by the blast. Ceilings collapsed, and furnishings were destroyed.
“There was a lot of damage, unfortunately,” Ahmadzai said. “It was totally unexpected.”
Fewer than 10 people are employed there, and they have worked primarily from their homes in recent months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only person in the office at the time was a security guard, who Ahmadzai said witnessed the entire attack.
The guard barricaded himself in the basement all night.
“Our compound was not breached,” Ahmadzai said. “Thankfully, he survived.”
For years, UNO has been involved in U.S.-funded programs to train female Afghan teachers to teach in schools specifically for Afghan girls. Education for women and girls was sharply curtailed under the Taliban regime, which ruled until they were routed by U.S., NATO and local forces in the war that followed the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“We took the best teachers and trained them to be teacher trainers,” said Tom Gouttierre, who led the center from 1975 to 2015 and has deep ties to Afghanistan.
Ahmadzai said those programs have dwindled as international civil and military forces have left the country in recent months. Former President Donald Trump reduced the U.S. presence to a few thousand troops late last year and announced a deal with the Taliban to pull out the rest this year.
President Joe Biden announced in April that he would carry through with those plans and withdraw all U.S. troops by Sept. 11. About 95% of those forces have already left.
The Taliban, which survived 20 years as an insurgent force with support in neighboring Pakistan, has since seized broad swaths of the countryside from the Afghan government.
Many Afghans who worked with U.S. military or civilian organizations are in fear for their lives — including those who worked with UNO.
“Our office is among many organizations that are helping Afghan people with funds provided by the American people,” Ahmadzai said. “Our colleagues in Kabul are always worried about their security.”
He said UNO’s office always kept a low profile, with no outward signs of its ties to the U.S.
“We happened to have neighbors who moved in after us that are high-profile, and who are highly targeted,” Ahmadzai said. “Although we never felt we would be a target, we’re right in the middle of a war.”
The university had hoped to keep a small footprint in Afghanistan until stability returns to the country, but Ahmadzai isn’t optimistic that the center can rebuild. The damage from the bomb is terrible, and it is too dangerous to send Nebraskans there to start over.
“I have been hearing (bad) news from every corner of Afghanistan, but this one struck home,” he said. “It struck at the core of our values and existence as Nebraskans.”
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
