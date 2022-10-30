Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale

It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls.

The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas Streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time ever on Thursday.

Owners Jeff Sinclair and Clyde McNeal are selling it for $399,000 after moving to Arizona to care for Sinclair’s mother. It wasn’t easy to leave, but it was time to move on.

“I was living in my dream residence for 20 years,” Sinclair said. “I’m very eccentric and eclectic. It immediately grabbed me like no place I’ve ever lived.”

Although what had once been the flagship of the Brandeis department stores has been transformed into high-end condos and apartments, the top floor has remained largely untouched.

It’s not as shiny as in its glory days, and the serving kitchen and bathrooms need work.

But you can sit in the middle of the great room and imagine the parties with the who’s who of Omaha, said Joel Ward, co-owner of Twist of Fate Estate Sales. His company is holding a sale next weekend in conjunction with the penthouse being sold.

“Here’s a piece of Omaha history that hasn’t been opened to the general public in Omaha at any other time,” Ward said.

Realtors Mackenzie Shelton and Brittany Wiley, part of the Prairie and Pine Real Estate Group with Keller Williams Greater Omaha, say it’s one of a kind.

And not just because of the bar that once sat in the middle of the main bedroom.

“It’s a legitimate piece of history,” Shelton said.

The penthouse, featured in 1999 in Architectural Digest, was part of two floors added to the eight-floor Brandeis Building in 1921. The building itself, which opened in 1907, was designed in the Second Renaissance Revival style by John Latenser Sr. and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building’s floors once bustled with shoppers. E. John Brandeis took over as president from his cousin George Brandeis in 1948 and split his time between the penthouse and his ranch in California while he ran the lucrative business for 26 years.

He said the department store, started by his grandfather Jonas L. Brandeis, was in his blood. But he also was a soldier, hunter and traveler. Married four times, he enjoyed tennis, polo, bridge and his horses.

According to a Sun Newspapers article when he was named the newspapers’ Man of the Year in 1960, he’d harpooned a 50-ton whale in Aleutian waters, bagged a Bengal tiger in India, a water buffalo in Malaya, a grizzly bear in Alaska and an elephant in Africa.

“He was an avid big-game hunter,” Sinclair said. “Every September, he would go to Africa on a hunting trip and bring back animal heads.”

Thomas Molesworth designed and furnished the penthouse as a hunting lodge. Molesworth was famous for his Western themes, and cowboy tiles remain in the main bathroom.

The great room was covered with animal heads and the floors laid with colorful Navajo rugs during E. John’s tenure. A long narrow foyer with mahogany paneling and Italian tile has since been enclosed. Huge fake palm trees dot its length.

The dining room is paneled in beveled hickory with an inverted pyramid ceiling.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” Sinclair said. “It’s my favorite room of the whole condo. Every time I went in it, I’m in awe.”

The penthouse also included a living space for E. John’s housekeeper, although many of his meals when he was there came from the Brandeis restaurant.

When Brandeis died in 1974, his nephew Alan Baer took over the company.

“Alan raised money for the ballet and opera. He did a lot of fundraisers and entertaining there,” Sinclair said. “There’s a grand piano in the corner of the great room. He’d hire musicians.”

Sinclair said his partner had connections with Baer through the Omaha theater scene, and that’s how they were able to privately purchase the penthouse in 2003.

The grand staircase to the original doors has been hidden by reconstruction. The stark stairs and hallways that now lead to the penthouse offer little inkling of what lies within.

Sinclair said if he could have picked a time in history to live in, it would have been the Art Deco era of the 1920s and ‘30s. The penthouse satisfied that wish.

“It’s full of that feeling,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable. Nobody can believe this exists in Omaha, Nebraska.”