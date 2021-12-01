Unusually warm November in Omaha extends into December

"Hydrated soils are better able to buffer extreme temperature swings during winter," he said. If your soil is dry, he said, your trees and shrubs will be more prone to winter damage.

People still have time to water plants, Evans said, so they should check their soil to see whether it needs a little extra water. Be sure to water shrubs and perennials, too, he said.

Now is also a good time to install a mesh fence around young trees and shrubs to keep rodents from snacking on the bark this winter, Evans said.

A warm end to autumn and record warm start to December has little correlation to whether winter will be mild or severe, Nicolaisen said.

As Nebraskans have seen in recent years, winter can start out mild but end with a brutal bout of snow and cold. During the winters of 2018-2019 and 2020-2021, December and January were warmer than average. Then temperatures plunged in February, and in Omaha averaged more than 10 degrees below normal.

In 2019, that set the stage for the catastrophic ice jam flooding in March. In 2021, it ushered in February's rolling blackouts.

The erratic nature of the weather hasn't been lost on Patterson.