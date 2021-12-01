Unusually warm November in Omaha extends into December

Johnathan Patterson and his friends could hardly believe their luck.
In shorts and mostly short sleeves, the six Creighton University students were taking a study break on the last day of November — on a golf course.
"We're all happy to be here," Patterson said as the temperature climbed into the upper 50s during their quick nine holes at Steve Hogan Golf Course in Miller Park. "It's awesome. Last year, it would have been winter coats."
Omaha just closed the books on its 14th-warmest November and sixth-warmest autumn in 150 years, according to the National Weather Service. (For record-keeping purposes, the National Weather Service considers September-November to be autumn.)
The weather over the next few days could allow for golf to continue. Temperatures are expected to be above average across most of the U.S., including Nebraska and Iowa, into mid-December, according to the Climate Prediction Center.
Thursday's expected high of 72 degrees in Omaha would be 5 degrees above the record for that date, which was set in 1973. Omaha has hit 70 only three times in December. Omaha's highest December temperature on record is 72, set on Dec. 6, 1939. Thursday would be the city's first 70-degree December day since then, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service.
Temperature records for Omaha date to 1871.
The average high in Omaha for the start of December is in the low 40s.
The unusual November warmth is consistent with the long-term trend for the month, according to Martha Shulski, Nebraska's state climatologist. In general, Nebraska and the rest of the U.S. are getting warmer as a result of climate change, she said. But monthly variations to the trend have shown up within the last 30 years, she said.
From 1990 to 2019, Octobers have been averaging slightly cooler than average for the state, while Novembers have averaged noticeably warmer, she said. That back and forth has continued into winter, with December averaging on the cool side, January warmer than normal and then February noticeably colder.
November's warmth came at the expense of moisture, Nicolaisen said. With only about a third of an inch of rain in the month, Omaha had its 37th-driest November.
Heavy rainfall in October kept the season from being dry. This autumn was the 49th-wettest in the city.
And while the warm spell is providing extra days to golf, bicycle and shoot hoops, the dry weather in November could stress plants heading into winter, said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
"Hydrated soils are better able to buffer extreme temperature swings during winter," he said. If your soil is dry, he said, your trees and shrubs will be more prone to winter damage.
People still have time to water plants, Evans said, so they should check their soil to see whether it needs a little extra water. Be sure to water shrubs and perennials, too, he said.
Now is also a good time to install a mesh fence around young trees and shrubs to keep rodents from snacking on the bark this winter, Evans said.
A warm end to autumn and record warm start to December has little correlation to whether winter will be mild or severe, Nicolaisen said.
Thursday may be the warmest December day 𝙤𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙 in this part of the country. pic.twitter.com/S5NEstVazm— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 1, 2021
As Nebraskans have seen in recent years, winter can start out mild but end with a brutal bout of snow and cold. During the winters of 2018-2019 and 2020-2021, December and January were warmer than average. Then temperatures plunged in February, and in Omaha averaged more than 10 degrees below normal.
In 2019, that set the stage for the catastrophic ice jam flooding in March. In 2021, it ushered in February's rolling blackouts.
The erratic nature of the weather hasn't been lost on Patterson.
"The weather has been weird the last couple of years," he said. "When it's been cold, it's been really cold, and when it's been warm, it's been really warm."