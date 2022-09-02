Updated COVID boosters begin to roll out in Omaha; old boosters no longer available

Updated COVID-19 booster shots began going into arms in the Omaha metro area Friday, with many more doses expected to arrive in the weeks to come.

Thursday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval for the new boosters, called bivalent boosters because they offer protection from the two dominant omicron subvariants of COVID-19 — BA.4 and BA.5 — as well as from the original virus.

Kohll's Rx began offering vaccination appointments for a limited supply of the Moderna version of the booster on Friday. It's authorized for people 18 and older. Pharmacy officials said they expect the Pfizer booster, authorized for people 12 and older, to arrive next week.

The approval of the new boosters creates some potential for confusion among people trying to navigate a now more complicated vaccine landscape.

Douglas County health officials said the new boosters are to be given two months after completion of the primary COVID-19 series or the most recent COVID booster dose. Patients can choose either the Moderna or Pfizer for the new boost, regardless of the brand of their previous COVID vaccine doses.

However, the new boosters will replace the original boosters for people 12 and older. Therefore, the original boosters no longer will be available for people in that age bracket.

Children ages 5 to 11 will continue to get the original booster. Kids under age 5 are not yet eligible for a booster.

CDC officials said in a statement Thursday that they expect to recommend the updated boosters for other pediatric groups. The agency will move quickly to make them available when data are available and the shots are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants.

Walensky said the recommendation followed a "comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion" and urged people to get the booster.

Douglas County health officials urged residents to contact their primary care providers or an area pharmacy for more information about how to schedule their bivalent booster doses.

The Douglas County Health Department has scheduled three clinics to offer Pfizer boosters for people 12 and older. All three clinics are scheduled for 10 am. to 3 p.m.:

• Sept. 10, Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St.

• Sept. 17, Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th St.

• Sept. 24, Millard North Middle School, 2828 S. 139th St.