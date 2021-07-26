Upper 90s, 100s expected in Omaha area before end-of-week cool-down

The Omaha metro area is in for a dose of muggy, oppressive summer heat.

The good news: It's slated to last only two days.

After topping out around 90 degrees on Monday, daily highs will climb Tuesday and Wednesday before a slight cool-down into the weekend, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

A heat advisory for the Omaha area is set to go into effect at noon Tuesday, running through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday's high in Omaha is expected to be 98 degrees, with a heat index of about 106.

Wednesday should be the hottest day of the week, with a high of 101 degrees. The heat index is forecast to be 109.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to return to the 90s. A cool front, expected to roll in that day, will bring temperatures back into the 80s for the weekend, Albright said.

"It's mostly two days of the super oppressive stuff," Albright said. "Then we're back to regular summer heat. We'll get through it."

Rain chances also make an appearance in the forecast starting Thursday. None of the storms will be a "soaker," Albright said, but the area likely will see some rain.