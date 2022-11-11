Urban League of Nebraska receives $2.9 million gift from billionaire philanthropist

The Urban League of Nebraska plans to expand its school-based and young adult work programs with the largest single donation in its 90-year history, $2.9 million from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.

The gift is part of $100 million that Scott gave to 25 affiliates of the National Urban League.

Wayne Brown, president and CEO of the Urban League of Nebraska, said the organization is “honored and grateful” that Scott had recognized its value and impact in the community.

The Urban League of Nebraska, based in North Omaha, said it will use the money to “enhance longstanding programs with new evidence-based practices and methodologies, with an emphasis on economic inequality, and on racial inequities in school and work settings.”

That will include implementing restorative practices in the Urban League’s school-based programs, “expanding beyond a focus on truancy to address broader factors related to the school-to-prison pipeline,” according to an Urban League press release.

The Urban League also will add life and career coaching for young adults who have aged out of work programs. On that effort, the Urban League will partner with Imagine Omaha, a new, Black-led nonprofit organization.

Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has announced more than $12 billion in grants since pledging to give away the majority of her wealth. Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha received $11 million from Scott’s gift of $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International.

“By placing racial equity and social justice at the forefront of her philanthropic mission, Ms. Scott is shining a much-needed spotlight on the nation’s structural and institutional limitations and helping to build a stronger, more resilient society for everyone,” Brown said in a prepared statement.