US Navy WAVES veteran dies at 100

Years before women were permitted to join the armed forces as full service members, tens of thousands of women enlisted for emergency volunteer service during World War II.

One such woman was Estelle Leinen, who assisted in the war effort for three years in the 1940s before settling on a large farm in Iowa. Leinen, who celebrated her 100th birthday in April, died at her home on May 17.

Born on Easter Sunday in 1922, the Chicago native was one of nearly 87,000 women who served in the U.S. Navy through the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) program during WWII. She enlisted in 1943, just three years after graduating from high school.

The WAVES program was established by the U.S. Congress in 1942. It allowed women to serve as commissioned officers at the enlisted level at the Naval Reserves for the duration of the war plus six months. It was disbanded in 1948.

WAVES volunteers were not placed in combat roles, but instead served in support positions. Leinen worked as a storekeeper and was tasked with managing inventory and keeping track of supplies.

While serving at the Naval Station Great Lakes, Leinen met her husband, Lavern. The pair got married one month after Leinen was honorably discharged in August 1946.

The newlyweds moved to Dow City, Iowa, about an hour northeast of Omaha, in 1947. They raised a large family and tended to a family farm. When Lavern became ill from a combination of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, Leinen acted as his primary caregiver for 20 years until his death in 1998.

Leinen was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Creighton and Duke, as well as a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

She is survived by children Phil, Larry, Mary, Vincent, Joan and Dee, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings Francis Busch and Mary Camilla Glavin Rosentreter.

Funeral services took place Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dow City.

