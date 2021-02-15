Use these tips to conserve energy during the cold snap

Here are some steps you can take to conserve energy, as the region deals with frigid temperatures that have strained Nebraska's power system.
» Lower the thermostat a few degrees and dress warmly, or use additional blankets to stay comfortable. Energy use declines by 1-3% for each degree you turn down the thermostat.
» Close the fireplace damper when not in use to avoid losing heat through the chimney.
» Use dampers on the ductwork to balance the airflow in a home if one room is colder or warmer than another. Closing registers should be a last resort if dampers are not available.
» Do not use a wood-burning fireplace for supplemental heating, as it pulls hot air out of a home through the chimney to fuel the fire.
» Seal windows and external doors with weather stripping.
» Avoid washing and drying clothing or running the dishwasher during the coldest parts of the day — typically late night and early morning.
» Avoid "phantom" power loss: Switch desktop computers and monitors to sleep mode when not in use, and shut off computer monitors when not in use. Do not just turn off electronics like televisions, DVD, Blu-ray players, or cable boxes when not in use; unplug them if possible. A central power strip can be used to turn off multiple devices at once.