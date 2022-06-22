Using chalk, Omaha teenager leaves her mark on the CWS — one logo at a time

Abby Mills is not an artist.

The 16-year-old, who attends Mercy High School in Omaha, doesn't take art classes there. She doesn't spend hours drawing in her free time.

But once a year when the College World Series rolls into town, Mills shows off her artistic skills on the sidewalk next to the tailgaters in Lot D outside what now is Charles Schwab Field.

Armed with chalk, Mills draws the logos of all eight teams that qualified for the CWS on individual sidewalk squares. The drawings are all freehand. Mills said she pulls up a photo of the team's logo on her phone and goes for it.

For some teams, the logo is simply initials, such as "ND" for Norte Dame. For Arkansas, Mills drew a teeth-baring menacing Razorback.

This year, Mills started drawing the logos at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, and finished around noon. Her two sisters, Lily, 14, and Marly, 12, helped her color in the logos.

The hardest part, she said, is drawing the logos in the heat, although her parents make sure she takes breaks.

The logos still were intact Wednesday. Mills said she worries about getting tramped by fans while she draws the logos, but once they're done, people go out of their way to avoid stepping on them.

The chalk art began in 2017 when Mills and her sisters were bored at a tailgate. They used chalk to write out the names of all eight teams in the CWS. In 2019, Mills said, she started doing the team logos.

“I was shocked at my own artistic skills,” Mills said of the results.

Angie Mills, Abby's mom, said her daughter doesn't give herself enough credit. On occasion, she said, Abby will draw things for her high school or her sister's school, but it's not as elaborate as what she does for the CWS.

To prepare, Mills said, she has to go to multiple craft stores to make sure she has enough chalk in the right colors.

This year, Mills said she watched the regionals and super regionals and cheered on teams based on their logos. Do they have pretty colors? Does she want to draw the logo? Can she actually draw the logo?

Mills' favorite logo to draw this year was Stanford University, which features a tree and an S.

Fans love the chalk art. Sometimes they will ask Mills to stop by their tailgate spot to draw a logo near them even if their team didn't make it into the series.

Some fans have asked Mills if she pours water over the logos as teams are eliminated. Normally, Mother Nature takes care of that and washes away all the logos with rain. But this year, she poured water over the Texas logo after the Longhorns were eliminated.

"It's the only time I've ever done it," Mills said. "I thought, 'Why not?' because I've been waiting to do it, and the rain normally does it for me."

Angie Mills said her family has had tickets to the CWS for 40 years, but now her daughter's sidewalk chalk art is how people find them every year to reconnect.

"I think it's cool people get so much joy out of seeing it," she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!