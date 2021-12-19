Vacant, rundown house causes a stir in ritzy Omaha neighborhood

You might call it a neighborhood’s nightmare on Bloomfield Drive.
For sure, it’s not a scenario you’d expect in a tony, tree-lined west Omaha residential area featuring some homes that sport tennis courts and others with values near $1 million.
The nightmare stems from an almost 4,000-square-foot house with broken gutters, deteriorating windows and holes big enough to draw raccoons that reportedly wreaked havoc on surrounding yards.
Other than the critters that took up residence under its moldy wood-shake roof, the house at 9955 Bloomfield Drive was vacated several years ago. Neighbors complained repeatedly to the city. Still, the woman who had lived there for three decades recently battled to stave off a demolition order from the city, arguing that the home had too much history and grandeur to be destroyed.
After almost three years of back and forth with city housing inspectors who testified that she did not maintain her property, Mary Cullan recently agreed to sell it for $550,000 — to a group that plans to tear down and build anew.
While Bloomfield Hills residents may now be sighing with relief, the case brings to light the sometimes arduous process a neighborhood goes through to address concerns about a neglected structure or eyesore.
According to city records, the Bloomfield Drive house — valued for tax purposes at $428,100 — has been under the microscope of the city’s housing department since May 2019. Sparked by a complaint from a member of the public, an inspector noted then that the structure was vacant, part of its roof was deteriorating, and the gutters and front entry walkway were in disrepair.
Notices to fix violations reportedly went unanswered. Finally, the city issued a demolition order this year — although that didn’t mean an immediate wrecking ball.
Currently, about 196 properties (most of them houses) are under demolition orders by the city, said Anna Bespoyasny, the city’s building superintendent for permits and inspections. With an annual $800,000 demolition budget, she said, about 62 will be knocked down this year.
Over the past four years, she said, the city has demolished 274 properties.
Even if a property is on the demolition list, an owner can appeal to the court system for more time.
Bespoyasny said it’s not uncommon for cases like the Bloomfield house to wind through the city’s process for three years.
Indeed, she said, when a new chief housing inspector took over in 2018, some homes with outstanding code violations had been under scrutiny by the housing department for more than 12 years. Bespoyasny said the department has since “caught up significantly” but still tries to afford people every opportunity to fix their property and keep them on the tax rolls.
“We prefer to keep buildings standing rather than tearing them down, if at all possible,” she said.
The Bloomfield Drive home is extraordinary because of its neighborhood, she said. About 96% of Omaha properties under demolition orders are in older and less affluent areas east of 72nd Street.
“It’s unusual, no doubt,” City Planning Director Dave Fanslau said. “Not something you see every year, that’s for sure.”
A World-Herald reporter caught up with Cullan at a different west Omaha residence whose ownership is tied to 9955 Bloomfield Drive, and she said she preferred not to be interviewed.
But an exchange in June in front of the Omaha Property Maintenance Board of Appeals shed light on her feelings about the house. Built in 1955 for the family of Frederick Bucholz, a local civic leader and president of Omaha Steel Co., the home was one of the first to rise in the Bloomfield neighborhood that was established even before construction of the nearby Westroads Mall.
“I believe it is a beautiful structure,” Cullan told the board. “Whether I live there or not, it should not be torn down. It’s absolutely gorgeous inside.”
Housing inspector Steve Andersen said at the time that his attention was focused on the exterior of the home. He said that hadn’t been maintained, with felt covering part of the roof.
“I can only imagine what’s going on inside,” he told the board.
Cullan said that when her husband was alive, the couple had renovation dreams that included redoing the kitchen. She said she still wanted to carry out some of those plans. But she talked about the challenge of finding contractors that would do good tuckpointing work.
That prompted board member and developer Jerry Reimer to offer specific names and cellphone numbers of contractors, to which Cullan asked more questions and gave no timeline for repairs.
Said Reimer: “Here’s what I’m hearing: You want to fix it. What you need to give us is a plan, and we’ll get along great. Because what is unacceptable to this board and the greater community is dilapidated housing. I don’t want it next to me, so ...”
A 60-day layover was granted for Cullan to present a plan and show progress on violations. At a later October meeting of the same board, Andersen reported that progress had not been made. The board then denied an appeal of the demolition order.
Neighbors who were approached by a reporter declined to comment publicly about the situation, though people familiar with the area said animal control agents had to come and fetch raccoons that had been caught in cages. They had photos of a lawn that had been dug up, apparently by the raccoons.
Ultimately, a couple of current and former residents of Bloomfield Hills did more than talk. Chip James and Emily O’Connor are part of the group that purchased the home from Cullan.
James, founder of Omaha’s Lockwood Development, grew up across the street from 9955 Bloomfield Drive. His mom still lives in that home, which his parents built in the late 1950s — back when 102nd Street was a dirt road and Bloomfield Hills was on the city’s western frontier.
O’Connor is a longtime vice president at Lockwood who now lives with her family in Bloomfield Hills. Together, she and James help run Lockwood’s homebuilding arm: Bloomfield Custom Homes, named after the neighborhood they both adore.
James said those childhood stomping grounds and its quirky neighborhood covenants got him interested in a real estate career. He recalled certain restrictions that were pushed early on by the Bucholz family. For example, garages couldn’t face the street; streetlights or sidewalks weren’t permitted; Bloomfield Drive would be lined with locust trees to create a canopy.
Fences weren’t allowed back then, either, which effectively halted the installation of swimming pools. (James said Naomi Bucholz wanted to avoid the possibility of a child drowning.)
An Omaha couple's 1954 home with a sun-infused porch will be part of the April 10 and 11 remodeled home tour sponsored by the Greater Omaha NARI organization.
James said that while those old covenants may not be enforceable now, they helped build the neighborhood that exists today.
That’s why some neighbors frowned when the tree in front of the Cullan house was not replaced after a windstorm. After repeated attempts to buy the property, James said he persuaded Cullan to sell, and the transaction was finalized in November. James said that the structure is not worth salvaging and that Bloomfield Custom Homes will demolish it, likely next spring.
Cleanup of the property has started, and a yard sign has been posted signaling that change is coming to the 1.35 acres that, in the mid-1950s, was among a select group spotlighted in a tour of new Omaha homes.
O’Connor calls it a happy ending. James expects the replacement house to be more modern, one that draws a growing family.
“That’s part of how neighborhoods evolve,” he said. “It’s the circle of life.”
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224