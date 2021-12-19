Vacant, rundown house causes a stir in ritzy Omaha neighborhood

According to city records, the Bloomfield Drive house — valued for tax purposes at $428,100 — has been under the microscope of the city’s housing department since May 2019. Sparked by a complaint from a member of the public, an inspector noted then that the structure was vacant, part of its roof was deteriorating, and the gutters and front entry walkway were in disrepair.

Notices to fix violations reportedly went unanswered. Finally, the city issued a demolition order this year — although that didn’t mean an immediate wrecking ball.

Currently, about 196 properties (most of them houses) are under demolition orders by the city, said Anna Bespoyasny, the city’s building superintendent for permits and inspections. With an annual $800,000 demolition budget, she said, about 62 will be knocked down this year.

Over the past four years, she said, the city has demolished 274 properties.

Even if a property is on the demolition list, an owner can appeal to the court system for more time.

Bespoyasny said it’s not uncommon for cases like the Bloomfield house to wind through the city’s process for three years.