Vaccinated, boosted Nebraskans 46 times less likely to need hospitals than unvaccinated ones

Reaching a 15% rate would trigger health measures, he said, which in the past have limited elective procedures at hospitals. However, Anthone noted that many of the state’s larger hospitals already are limiting such procedures.

Dr. Angela Hewlett, who directs the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s COVID-19 infectious diseases service, said she and her colleagues are seeing increasing numbers of patients, particularly patients who are unvaccinated.

And the surge of infections in the community also is affecting health care workers, she said, leading to an unprecedented number who can't come to work.

Those in the hospital are tired and overwhelmed. "This is really leading to a situation where we're unable to provide the care we want to" because so many are sick or burned out. It’s just really devastating to see on a daily basis."

Hewlett said health care workers welcomed the news that the Douglas County Health Department had imposed a temporary mask mandate for Omaha.

"It was almost like we were cheering in the hallway, just hearing that we were receiving support from the health department," she said.