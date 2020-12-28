Vaccinations can't come too soon for hard-hit Nebraska nursing homes

In fact, what’s striking about the recent outbreaks is that homes in rural parts of the state have been hit harder than those in Omaha and Lincoln. During the pandemic, the per-capita rate of nursing home deaths in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties combined is less than half that of the rest of the state.

It’s hard to know exactly why. But many observers, including the governor, have noted that rural areas have been more lax when it comes to wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Earlier this summer, UNMC’s Lawler said he and some colleagues traveled on business to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and on the way back to Omaha stopped at a convenience store in Valentine.

“We walked in wearing masks, and it was like one of those old scenes where the jukebox scratches to a halt, and everybody looked at us like we had another head growing,” he said. It was clear that local residents weren’t used to seeing people wearing masks.

Lawler said such complacency was likely in part rooted in the fact that people in most rural communities saw few infections — sometimes even none — early in the pandemic. But that attitude came back to bite in the fall when cases raged all across the state, with the highest rates in rural counties.