Vaccinations can't come too soon for hard-hit Nebraska nursing homes

When Adrian Pospisil learned that COVID-19 vaccinations would soon be coming to his nursing home, he immediately jumped to the front of the line.
“Put me on the list,” the 73-year-old resident of the Douglas County Health Center told one of his caregivers. “I’ll be the first.”
The retired machinist said he’s more than ready to be freed from the deadly virus that has kept him largely confined to his room.
No movies or other group activities.
No Sunday worship or Wednesday rosary service.
No visits from his brother or outings to Pospisil’s favorite dining spots — Arby’s and the diner at Hy-Vee supermarket.
And despite all the measures taken by staff to protect the county-run nursing home’s vulnerable residents, the care center has seen two fatal COVID-19 outbreaks — the most recent coming during a statewide surge of virus cases this fall that at its peak was killing a dozen Nebraska nursing home residents a day.
Throughout the wearying coronavirus pandemic, no one has paid a higher price than residents of long-term care facilities.
That’s why those residents and the workers who help care for them have been given high priority as Gov. Pete Ricketts and health officials allocate the state’s limited supply of lifesaving vaccines. The big rollout of vaccines for care facilities across Nebraska is set to begin Monday.
“This vaccine represents our way out,” said Heath Boddy, president of the Nebraska Health Care Association, which represents the state’s long-term care facilities. “We know the vulnerability of the population.”
Indeed, nursing home residents have accounted for roughly half of all Nebraska deaths linked to COVID-19. Federal data suggests that more than 600 Nebraska nursing home residents had died as of earlier this month.
Iowa has seen at least 1,500 nursing home deaths, and there have been more than 80,000 nationally. And those figures don’t include deaths in other long-term care settings for the elderly, such as assisted living.
Even residents who have avoided the contagious virus have faced months of confinement, and health officials say that has been detrimental to their health, quality of life and feelings of well-being. Both residents and their families have been longing for the day when they can hug each other again.
“Long-term care residents are bearing the brunt of this disease right now,” said Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska.
Given that there are some 20,000 long-term care residents in Nebraska and another 28,000 people who care for them, the task of vaccinating them all is Herculean.
The state and federal government are working with three pharmacy partners to get the vaccines out to roughly 200 nursing homes and 300 assisted living facilities in every corner of the state. The process will take weeks — but it also offers much hope for residents and their loved ones.
While state officials have provided limited information on COVID-19 outbreaks in the state’s long-term care centers, The World-Herald has been tracking outbreak data reported to federal regulators by the state’s federally licensed nursing homes.
Those figures paint a grim picture of what happened within the homes as the virus surged across Nebraska this fall, giving Nebraska some of the highest infection rates in the nation and threatening to overwhelm the state’s hospitals.
The state went from averaging about one nursing home death per day in September to a dozen a day by Thanksgiving. In a single week in late November, 83 nursing home residents died.
And despite the belief among many in rural Nebraska that the virus is largely a city problem, nursing home death rates have been far higher outside Nebraska’s two largest cities than within them.
The pandemic has shown that when COVID-19 cases surge within Nebraska’s cities and towns, the virus frequently makes its way into nursing homes. Most often, it’s brought inside by a staff member not yet showing symptoms who contracted the virus within the community.
Because of that, experts say, wearing masks and practicing social distancing to limit community spread continues to have a direct impact on the fate of nursing home residents.
Too many people have mistakenly believed that we could somehow just wall off vulnerable citizens from the virus, said Dr. James Lawler, a pandemic expert with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The truth is, until widespread vaccinations can stop virus spread, the only way to protect those most at risk is for everyone to do the right thing, he said.
“It’s impossible to protect certain subsets of the population from transmission,” said Lawler, a director in UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security. “That’s been one of the real unfortunate myths that was propagated. And it has had catastrophic consequences.”
***
It has been a long 10 months for residents of the Douglas County Health Center, the nursing home in the former Douglas County Hospital building at 42nd and Woolworth.
In March when the first COVID cases were being reported in Nebraska, in-person visitation was cut off, group dining in the cafeteria and group activities like bingo and church services were shut down, and outings ceased — much to the disappointment of residents and their families.
“I had residents tell me they’d rather have COVID than not see their grandkids,” said Erin Nelson, administrator of the facility.
Despite such precautions, the Douglas County Health Center became one of the first care facilities in the state to fall victim to an outbreak.
An employee brought the virus to work one day in March. At that time, so early in the pandemic, mask-wearing among staff was not universal.
Nor were there many protocols for containing outbreaks. Care workers learned on the fly as part of the home was suddenly converted into a biocontainment unit, with workers donning full protective equipment, including masks, shields, gowns and gloves.
By the time the outbreak ran its course, 37 staff members and residents in the 254-bed facility had tested positive, and six residents died.
The outbreak was heartbreaking for both workers and residents, who grow close to each other in their daily interactions. Some of the residents have lived there 10 years or more. Their caregivers often become their best friends.
“For those that don’t have family, we become that for them,” Nelson said. “It was very, very devastating and scary all at the same time.”
Nebraska’s spring virus surge ultimately passed. Care facilities began to loosen some restrictions, with the Douglas County center allowing family visits outside on the grounds.
“Some (residents) danced, some cried, some kissed the ground,” Nelson said. “They never thought they would see the outside again.”
But months later, the virus was again surging, stronger than ever. By mid-November, weekly cases in Nebraska were five times the peak levels seen in the spring. And nursing homes across the state were devastated like never before.
More than two-thirds of Nebraska’s COVID-19 nursing home deaths have come during the recent surge, which at times gave Nebraska among the highest weekly nursing home death rates in the nation.
Early in the pandemic, Nebraska had boasted one of the nation’s lowest death rates for nursing homes. But after including the recent surge, the state’s rate of COVID nursing home deaths now ranks 34th highest overall.
Fatal outbreaks spread all across the state this fall. As of early September, only 31 of Nebraska’s 195 federally licensed nursing homes had experienced a COVID-19 death. But by Dec. 6, 118 homes had seen at least one death, including 19 homes that reported 10 or more.
One nursing home in North Platte had an outbreak that killed at least 20 residents, matching the death toll at a Grand Island home in the spring.
New outbreaks this fall have killed at least half a dozen residents each at homes in Madison, Gering, Fremont, Stromsburg, Kearney, Pierce, Cozad, Omaha, Lincoln, Hooper, Grand Island, Falls City, Bellevue, Scottsbluff, Emerson, Kenesaw, Osceola and Ponca.
In fact, what’s striking about the recent outbreaks is that homes in rural parts of the state have been hit harder than those in Omaha and Lincoln. During the pandemic, the per-capita rate of nursing home deaths in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties combined is less than half that of the rest of the state.
It’s hard to know exactly why. But many observers, including the governor, have noted that rural areas have been more lax when it comes to wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Earlier this summer, UNMC’s Lawler said he and some colleagues traveled on business to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and on the way back to Omaha stopped at a convenience store in Valentine.
“We walked in wearing masks, and it was like one of those old scenes where the jukebox scratches to a halt, and everybody looked at us like we had another head growing,” he said. It was clear that local residents weren’t used to seeing people wearing masks.
Lawler said such complacency was likely in part rooted in the fact that people in most rural communities saw few infections — sometimes even none — early in the pandemic. But that attitude came back to bite in the fall when cases raged all across the state, with the highest rates in rural counties.
Boddy said he knows Nebraskans care about the people living in their nursing homes.
“Yet when we weren’t willing as Nebraskans to mask, socially distance and avoid large gatherings, we didn’t realize or didn’t buy into this idea that our behavior was about to affect that care facility,” he said.
The big surge in cases also came despite stepped-up, instant-result testing of nursing home workers that was launched by the federal government in August, with most workers tested twice a week. While the testing stopped some infections, it wasn’t enough to keep all asymptomatic workers from carrying the virus inside.
The Douglas County Health Center was among the homes with outbreaks this fall. Five more residents died.
Fortunately, as case numbers across the state have come down in recent weeks, so have cases and deaths in long-term care facilities — again showing the strong correlation between the two. Despite the improvement, weekly nursing home infections and deaths remain at levels far above where they were earlier in the pandemic.
Long-term care residents also don’t have to contract the virus for it to have an adverse effect on their health.
Home administrators say they have seen the toll confinement has taken on the mental and physical health of residents. In some cases, experts believe, it may be accelerating premature death from causes other than COVID-19.
Rolee Kelly of Council Bluffs said she watched her mother’s health quickly decline after the pandemic locked down the assisted living facility in Kansas where she was living.
At first, the fiercely independent Jolene Self didn’t understand why her family was no longer coming to visit. Or why her meals were being delivered to her room in to-go cartons. Or why there were no more group activities or weekly trips to the salon to have her hair washed and styled.
The 92-year-old’s only direct human contact came in minutes-long increments, when nursing home staff popped into her room to bring food or medications.
“The isolation,” Kelly recalled. “I remember her telling me it felt like prison.”
Self’s inability to move around and the loss of the physical therapy services she’d been receiving since suffering a fall earlier this year contributed to a noticeable physical decline.
In July, she moved to hospice care. On July 27, she died.
“We truly believe that even though her death certificate says she died of natural causes, her death was COVID-related,” Kelly said. “My mom’s story, unfortunately, is one being experienced over and over again.”
When Kelly went to clean out her mom’s room, another resident in the hall asked about Self, learning for the first time she had died.
“I wish I could trade places with your mom,” the resident told Kelly.
Nursing home officials say the pandemic also has stressed staff members to the limit.
Nearly half of Nebraska nursing homes report staffing shortages, according to data compiled by the AARP. That not only means longer waits for residents to have their call lights answered, but also long, stressful overtime hours for care workers.
With hospitals stretched thin with COVID patients as well, nurses and nurses’ aides are particularly in demand. And because all states face shortages, there is no available pool elsewhere to tap, said Boddy, of the Nebraska care association.
Finding workers “is a pretty tough sell right now,” he said. “Which means that the ones that are with us are having to do more and work harder.”
But for both residents and workers, there’s now new hope: the COVID-19 vaccine.
The federal government’s Operation Warp Speed produced a vaccine in record time. Now state and federal officials are hoping to work with similar speed to get long-term care residents vaccinated.
The state banked the supply of vaccine it received last week and is combining it with new incoming supplies to begin the mass rollout of vaccinations in long-term care facilities.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is partnering with three pharmacies for the massive task: national chains CVS and Walgreens as well as Community Pharmacy of Gretna. The pharmacies are forming teams of staffers to send into the homes to conduct vaccinations.
The pace will in part be determined by the availability of Nebraska’s allotment of the vaccine, said Sara Morgan, an administrator with the state’s public health division. But it’s thought the initial round of shots will be completed by the second week of January.
By around that time, the teams will then need to administer the second vaccine dose, 21 days after the first. That will mean repeating the same process, so the effort will likely stretch into February.
Homes have been preparing, too, working with residents or their guardians to get consent forms signed.
Just when the vaccine program will enable the return of visitation, outings and gatherings has yet to be determined. Nursing homes are waiting for additional federal guidance to answer the questions that remain top of mind for residents and their families.
For the foreseeable future, the homes and all Nebraskans need to continue to do their part to stop COVID-19 spread, said Dr. Salman Ashraf, medical director of Nebraska Medicine’s Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program. To do less than that, he said, would risk “losing more of our loved ones in the next few months.”
“This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic. It is definitely not the end,” he said. “We can’t let our guard down yet.”
Whenever the vaccine comes to the Douglas County Health Center, Pospisil is ready to go first. He’s been following all the vaccine news and is convinced it’s safe and the right thing to do.
“Pfizer, Moderna, whichever one they want, I will take it,” the Army veteran said. “I’ve always been a sucker for volunteering. That’s how I ended up in Vietnam.”
And when he does get the all-clear to venture out again, Pospisil knows the first thing he wants to do. He and his brother will be heading to Hy-Vee for a simple pleasure he’s been missing for many months.
“Three pancakes,” he said of his planned order. “And lots of butter.”