Valentine's Day in Omaha may break or tie 85-year record for cold

It's been three years since Omaha felt the freezing temperatures that afflicted the area Tuesday.

The morning's low of minus 15 was the coldest temperature in Omaha since the minus 20 recorded Jan. 1, 2018, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

If forecasts are correct, the last time it was as cold in Omaha as it will be Sunday was 85 years ago.

Valentine's Day could bring a low of minus 18, which would tie the day's record set in 1936.

Dangerous wind chills are also expected to blow into the area this week.

The wind chill is forecasted to range from minus 20 to minus 30 Friday and Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, the wind chill could be 30 to 40 below.

The week's outlook is far below usual temperatures for this time of year, which are typically lows near 16 and highs near 36, Petersen said.

"We could see a shift in the pattern towards the end of next week," Petersen said, "but for the time being we have at least another week of cold temperatures bottoming out Sunday and Monday."