Valley City Council OKs scaled-back version of controversial RV park

The Valley City Council has given preliminary approval to a scaled-back version of a controversial RV park along the Platte River.

As tentatively approved at the council's Tuesday night meeting, the plan would allow up to 240 RVs along a 3/4- mile stretch of the river in western Douglas County. The site is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the river and is immediately downstream of the residential area known as Sokol Camp.

In the new version of the plan, developer Brad Brown removed airboat access, trimmed out at least 50 RV slots and pared back the camping season by a month. Under the new plan, campers would have access beginning May 1 instead of April 1.

The vote to approve was 3-2. It was taken after little discussion by the council itself but extensive back and forth between those who opposed to the plan and the developer's attorney, Mark Novotny.

Council members Mike Stanzel and Bryon Ueckert voted to approve the plan while Linda Lewis and Chris TenEyck voted against it.

With the council deadlocked 2-2, Mayor Cindy Grove cast the tie-breaking vote.

Grove said Tuesday's vote simply allows the project to remain alive while Brown works with the city to meet all 11 conditions required for a conditional use permit. In June, the Valley Planning Commission voted down the plan, saying it did not meet all those required conditions.

The proposal will come before the council again for a final vote, Grove said.

Several hundred residents and others have signed petitions opposing the park, and a number have hired attorneys who testified against the park. Among the arguments made by the attorneys and others is that the plan would violate the city's conditional use ordinance and would jeopardize the city's status in terms of flood insurance.

Talk of a recall against the three who voted for the plan already has begun on the Valley community Facebook page.

Attorney Bill Kutilek, who represents Sokol Camp, said legal action "is yet to be determined."

Eliminating airboats addressed a major concern of residents — the boats are so noisy that people must wear ear protection when riding in them. But people said they still were concerned about the congestion, noise and increased dangers during periods of flooding.

The RV park is to be located on the "wet side" of the river. One of the major concerns of opponents is whether the RVs could be evacuated safely and without endangering the evacuation of existing property owners.

Promotional literature describes the Platte River Resort as Nebraska's premier RV resort. Brown said he would require users to sign five-month rental agreements at $1,000 a month, with a $4,000 down payment. The camp would be closed during the winter and spring months when ice jam flooding is a threat.

Longtime camper Janet Raddish told the council that the proposal won't be able to live up to its description because it will lack a sewage dump station, bathrooms and showers.

"All high-end parks have these," Raddish said. "The proposal will never become a high-end or premier RV park no matter which adjective the developer uses to describe it. It will always be very mediocre."

Asked about those limitations after the meeting, Grove, Valley's mayor, said she is confident Brown will deliver a quality development. She pointed to Brown's existing work — high-end properties in the Omaha area.

Toilets, showers and other structures are not included in the park because it is located in a floodway, where permanent construction is prohibited.

Brown has said an RV park is the highest and best use of the land since no permanent construction can be done there.

Additionally, unlike a number of other developments in the Valley area, Brown said he would not seek TIF financing, a designation that affects property tax revenue for local governments.