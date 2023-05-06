The I-480 westbound ramp to 14th Street and nearby shoulders will also be closed.
From at 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. May 15, the left lane of I-480 westbound will be closed from 10th to 14th Streets.
Construction is anticipated to be complete by fall 2023.
Courtney Brummer-Clark
Features Editor
