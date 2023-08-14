A Toyota SUV crashed into a laundromat in midtown Omaha on Monday afternoon, resulting in one person being injured.
At 12:54 p.m., the Omaha Fire Department and Omaha Police Department responded after an SUV crashed into Midtown Laundry at 38th and Leavenworth Streets. Photos submitted to The World-Herald by reader Harald Wilke showed the crash took out a section of the laundromat’s wall. Structural debris can be seen around and on top of the SUV.
According to a police spokesman, it appeared a southbound car collided with a westbound vehicle. The crash pushed the westbound vehicle, which Wilke's photos show appear to be the SUV, into the business.
One driver, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a possible broken ankle. The other driver was not injured.
