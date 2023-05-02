Leticia Galdamez can’t wait for the Omaha Farmers Market to kick off this weekend.

“It’s my busiest time,” she said, “and I just love everything about it.”

Galdamez is the owner of Knots of Bows, and has been selling her dog bow ties at the farmers market in the Old Market for the past seven years.

That opportunity has helped her turn what was a hobby into a fulltime business. She also sells them at MazzyCo, a dog collar and leash store at 45th and Center Streets that has a booth at the Aksarben Market on Sunday.

The Saturday Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the streets of the Old Market. The Sunday Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Aksarben Village at 67th and Mercy Road.

The markets run until the Oct. 14-15 weekend. There's around 90 vendors each week in the Old Market and about 120 at Aksarben.

This marks the 30th season of the farmers markets. Its impact has grown thanks to the support of vendors and the Omaha community, said Vic Gutman, founder and executive director of the Omaha Farmers Market.

“We look forward to continuing our commitment to bring fresh, local produce and goods to the people of the Omaha area for years to come,” he said.

Promoting local food is an Omaha tradition, and the Omaha Farmers Market can trace its roots back nearly 100 years. Beginning at the turn of the last century, Omaha’s “City Market” took place on the corner of 11th and Jackson Streets in the Old Market, primarily serving as a wholesale market for grocery stores.

The City Market stopped operating in 1964, leading to a 30-year hiatus where produce wasn’t readily available in the Old Market.

In 1994, the Omaha Farmers Market opened where the City Market once stood, becoming the first, direct to consumer, farmers market in Omaha’s modern history.

The market has expanded over the years to include the Sunday event at Aksarben and an annual Holiday Market that takes place the first weekend in December.

The event partners with numerous non-profits including No More Empty Pots, Food Day Omaha and the Charles Drew Health Center to promote food access, small businesses and local food entrepreneurs, serving as a business incubator for countless local farmers, producers and makers.

“The Omaha Farmers Market has been a family for us for over 26 years,” said David Stephens of Stephens Family Farms. “Selling directly to customers and making friends along the way has been a highlight of my farming career, and I know my fellow growers and producers feel the same way.”

Galdamez said a positive about the farmers market for her is that she can take her family to work with her, and the community comes out in droves.

“You see people from all walks of life gathering for food, crafts, entertainment and vegetables,” she said.

Melissa Messina, owner of MazzyCo with husband Mick, said they’ve had a booth at the Aksarben market since it started. They’ve become such good friends with other vendors there that they sell some of their products at their store, which opened in 2020.

She said she looks forward to every Sunday of the season.

“It’s fun to support your friends and support locals,” she said. “It feels like a family.”

