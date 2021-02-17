Ventilation system repairs prompt City of Omaha to close hazardous waste collection site

Omaha’s household hazardous waste collection site is temporarily closed for repairs, the city said Wednesday.

Under the Sink, 4001 S. 10th St., is closed until further notice because of repairs being made to the building's ventilation and safety systems, said James Kee Jr., the city's environmental quality control manager. An announcement will be made when Under the Sink is ready to reopen.

The facility's website is offering tips on alternative ways to get rid of some common types of hazardous waste. One example: Latex paint, if properly dried out on pieces of cardboard or newspaper, can go in the garbage, Kee said.

Information on items that the facility accepts can be found at underthesink.org or by calling 402-444-7465.

Under the Sink is owned and operated by the City of Omaha on behalf of the residents of Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Funding comes from these three political subdivisions and from a grant Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

