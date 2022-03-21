Veteran Omaha journalist named editor-in-chief of Omaha World-Herald

Paul Goodsell, a 41-year veteran local reporter and editor, on Monday was named editor-in-chief of the Omaha World-Herald.

Goodsell, 62, has been the newspaper’s managing editor since 2017. He said his goal is to continue The World-Herald’s record of important journalism that makes a difference for readers and the community.

Also Monday, Courtney Brummer-Clark was named the newspaper's managing editor. She had been the features and special sections editor for The World-Herald since June 2020.

Marc Chase, Midwest regional news director for Lee Enterprises, announced the new leadership appointments to the news staff in Omaha.

“Paul and Courtney are proven veteran leaders and journalists who already have been leading one of the finest news teams in the country,” Chase said. “The World-Herald, its readers and the Omaha community are in great hands.”

Brummer-Clark, 44, previously was the managing editor of The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs. In addition to her work at The Nonpareil, she also oversaw news operations at The Papillion Times and The Bellevue Leader, and at southwestern Iowa weeklies in Denison, Woodbine, Shenandoah and Clarinda.

Goodsell began working for the newspaper as a general assignment reporter in 1981. He covered local news beats until 1989, when he joined The World-Herald’s Washington Bureau. Returning to Omaha in 1996, he reported on a range of issues such as politics, education, property taxes and census demographics, as well as overseas reporting trips to China, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, Haiti and Czechoslovakia.

Goodsell has been a full-time editor since 2013.

Born and raised in Massachusetts, Goodsell earned a bachelor’s degree from Principia College in Illinois. Since then, he has spent his entire career at The World-Herald, with most of that time in Omaha.

“I’m grateful that my career led me to Nebraska and to this newspaper,” Goodsell said. “I’ve had incredible opportunities here, and I’m humbled to be assuming this important role.”

The news business has faced economic challenges and changes in recent years, he said, but The World-Herald remains the best local source for news, sports and other information.

“I’m seeing our newsroom producing some of the best work we’ve ever done,” Goodsell said. “I’m committed to doing everything I can to help my colleagues keep doing that.”

Said Chase: “A great news team deserves top leaders. With Paul and Courtney, this team has that, without question.”