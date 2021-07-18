Veteran volunteers help elderly Omahans, those with disabilities clean up from storm

Need help after the storm?

Debris pickup for the vulnerable, especially the elderly and disabled: call 211 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Residential curbside debris pickup: Begins Monday. All residents are asked to have tree debris at the curb by Monday morning. Bag small debris in yard waste bags or place in trash cart. Debris placed in old trash cans will not be collected, according to the city. Cut large limbs into sections no longer than 6 feet and no heavier than 100 pounds. Crews will not go onto private property to pick up debris.

Debris drop-off sites open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday:

» Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, 905 Elkhorn Drive in Elkhorn

» Hefflinger Park, 112th Street and West Maple Road

» Levi Carter Park, concrete boat ramp on East Carter Boulevard near North 12th Street East.

» Al Veys Park, 6506 S. 60th St.

Food pantries: Visit foodbankheartland.org for interactive map or call 402-331-1213.

Power out? Streetlight out? OPPD has completed all repairs for those who lost power because of the storm. If you are without power or see a streetlight not working, call 800-554-6773.

Other problems? Mayor's Hot Line: 402-444-5555