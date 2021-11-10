Veterans Day events planned in Omaha and eastern Nebraska

Many groups that serve veterans are planning events to commemorate the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday.

Here is a selection of events happening in the region:

American Legion Post 1

Omaha’s American Legion Post 1 will hold its annual Veterans Day commemoration at 11 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Park.

Sherry Williams of Pocahontas, Iowa, will be the primary guest speaker at this year’s event. A 1968 graduate of Omaha Central High School, Williams is a Gold Star sister of Pfc. James Fous of Omaha, a recipient of the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War.

Fous was recognized posthumously for his valor May 14, 1968, when he dove on top of a Viet Cong grenade while standing watch, in order to save three soldiers nearby.

Lunch will be served at American Legion Post 1, 7811 Davenport St., following the ceremony.

Siena Francis House

Siena Francis House, which assists homeless individuals in Omaha, will honor veterans in a ceremony at 4 p.m. at the shelter’s flagpole. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who is a retired Air Force officer, will speak.