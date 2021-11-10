Veterans Day events planned in Omaha and eastern Nebraska

Many groups that serve veterans are planning events to commemorate the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday.
Here is a selection of events happening in the region:
American Legion Post 1
Omaha’s American Legion Post 1 will hold its annual Veterans Day commemoration at 11 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Park.
Sherry Williams of Pocahontas, Iowa, will be the primary guest speaker at this year’s event. A 1968 graduate of Omaha Central High School, Williams is a Gold Star sister of Pfc. James Fous of Omaha, a recipient of the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War.
Fous was recognized posthumously for his valor May 14, 1968, when he dove on top of a Viet Cong grenade while standing watch, in order to save three soldiers nearby.
Lunch will be served at American Legion Post 1, 7811 Davenport St., following the ceremony.
Siena Francis House
Siena Francis House, which assists homeless individuals in Omaha, will honor veterans in a ceremony at 4 p.m. at the shelter’s flagpole. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who is a retired Air Force officer, will speak.
Following the ceremony, veterans will be served a steak dinner, and Siena Francis House clients will be presented with a backpack filled with personal care items, donated and packed by Bellevue University’s Military and Veteran Services Center.
SAC Museum
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland will hold a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Lt. Col. Jeremy B. Folks, commander of the 49th Intelligence Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, will give the keynote speech. Offutt’s Heartland of America Band will perform.
Plattsmouth Veterans Association
Veterans in Plattsmouth will put on a program at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Veterans Memorial Wall next to the Cass County Courthouse. Jim Spanjers, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and pastor of Plattsmouth’s Hosanna Lutheran Church, will be the guest speaker.
Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial Association
In Kearney, area veterans will dedicate the new Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial at 2 p.m. Thursday. The $2 million park, adjacent to the Central Nebraska Veterans Home, will feature granite pillars signifying the branches of the armed forces, prisoners of war, and wars fought by Nebraskans dating back to the Civil War.
The ceremony will be streamed live at facebook.com/KACCNebraska.
